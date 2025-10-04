Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (7) Michael Zheng vs Rafael Jodar

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: Tiburon Challenger 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Tiburon, USA

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Michael Zheng vs Rafael Jodar preview

2024 NCAA Singles champion Zheng hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Seventh-seeded Michael Zheng will face Spain's Rafael Jodar for a place in the 2025 Tiburon Challenger final later on Saturday (October 4).

Ad

Trending

Zheng, who won the 2024 NCAA Division-I Men's Singles Championship last November, has put together a good year on the ATP Challenger Tour by winning two titles in Columbus and Chicago. The American has yet to drop a set at this week's 75-level event in Tiburon, having defeated Mitchell Krueger, Olle Wallin, and Oliver Tarvet en route to the last four.

The 21-year-old will be eager to improve upon his impressive year-to-date win/loss record of 27-8 when he takes on 19-year-old Jodar, who cracked the ATP top 500 rankings last month on the back of his against-all-odds triumph at the Hersonissos Challenger. This week, the World No. 309 went on another giant-killing run, beating seeded players like Nicolas Meija and Jack Pinnington Jones to record his sixth Challenger-level semifinal result in 2025.

Ad

Michael Zheng vs Rafael Jodar head-to-head

Zheng and Jodar have never met on either the ATP Tour or the Challenger circuit so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Michael Zheng vs Rafael Jodar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Michael Zheng Rafael Jodar

Ad

Odds will be updated once available.

Michael Zheng vs Rafael Jodar prediction

Rafael Jodar hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Zheng is one of the most well-rounded male players to come out of the college tennis ecosystem recently, with equally balanced groundstrokes and a big serve to boot. The World No. 228 also has good movement despite towering at 6'2 and can track down most shots from the baseline.

Ad

Jodar, meanwhile, is also a top upcoming prospect as evidenced by his US Open boys' singles title victory last year. The Spanish teen is a stable shotmaker who is adept at turning defense into offense at a moment's notice. That said, although he has the weapons to trouble his higher-ranked opponent, the latter is likely to be buoyed by local support in Tiburon.

All-in-all, Zheng is currently on a great run and will be motivated to secure his third-career Challenger-level title this week. With the promise of a possible top 200 debut also looming over his head, the 21-year-old will be at his best on Saturday.

Ad

Pick: Zheng to win in straight sets.

Michael Zheng vs Rafael Jodar betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Zheng to win in straight sets.

Tip 2: Jodar to win at least seven games.

Tip 3: Match to have at least 15 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More