Tiburon Challenger 2025: Samir Banerjee vs Benjamin Hassan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Samir Banerjee vs (4) Benjamin Hassan

Date: October 3, 2025

Tournament: Tiburon Challenger

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tiburon Peninsula Club in Tiburon, California, United States of America

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $100,000+H

Samir Banerjee vs Benjamin Hassan preview

Samir Banerjee will take on Benjamin Hassan in the second round of the Tiburon Challenger.

Banerjee hasn't played too much tennis this year. After a title-winning run in Dallas (M25), he reached the last 16 in Chicago and the semifinals in Columbus (Challenger events). Despite a valiant effort against Martin Damm, the American defeated him in the Columbus Challenger, 6-4, 6-2.

Banerjee started his campaign in Tiburon with a hard-fought win over Philip Sekulic. He defeated the Australian in three sets, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. The 22-year-old won 63% of his first serve points and saved four break points in the first round.

Hassan at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Benjamin Hassan has had a hectic season so far. Apart from semifinal runs in Tenerife 2 and Las Vegas (Challenger events), he reached the first round in Paris. Despite a spirited performance against Matteo Gigante, the Italian defeated him in Paris this year.

Hassan started his campaign in Tiburon with a solid win against Garrett Johns. He defeated the American in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. The German won 70% of his first serve points and saved three break points in the last round.

Samir Banerjee vs Benjamin Hassan head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Samir Banerjee vs Benjamin Hassan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Samir Banerjee -125 -0.5(-125) Under 22.5(-120) Benjamin Hassan +100 +0.5(-110) Over 22.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by Oddschecker.

Samir Banerjee vs Benjamin Hassan prediction

Hassan at the Swiss Indoors 2023 - Source: Getty

Banerjee is one of the most exciting youngsters in his division. After making a name for himself on the ATP Challenger circuit, he'll be eager to impress on the main tour. The American has a steady all-around game and great athleticism on the court.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Hassan has ground out some promising results in 2025. He entered the qualifiers in Melbourne, New York, and London, but failed to secure a place in the main draw. The Lebanese pro likes to function from the baseline and relies on his heavy groundstrokes on the court.

Banerjee will be up against a solid contender in the second round. He's been impressive in the last few weeks, but dealing with Hassan's power will be a tough ask in Tiburon.

Pick: Hassan to win in three sets.

Samir Banerjee vs Benjamin Hassan betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Hassan to win in three sets.

