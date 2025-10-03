Tiburon Challenger 2025: Samir Banerjee vs Tyler Zink preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Fixture: Samir Banerjee vs Tyler Zink

Date: October 4, 2025

Tournament: Tiburon Challenger

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Tiburon Peninsula Club in Tiburon, California, United States of America

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $100,000+H

Samir Banerjee vs Tyler Zink preview

Samir Banerjee and Tyler Zink will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the Tiburon Challenger.

Banerjee has had a good season so far. After a runner-up finish in Indore, he clinched the title in Dallas and reached the semifinals in Columbus. Despite a resilient performance against Martin Damm, the American defeated him at the Columbus Challenger.

Banerjee started his campaign in Tiburon with a solid win against Philip Sekulic. He then brushed aside Benjamin Hassan in the second round, 6-1, 7-5. The 22-year-old won 71% of his first serve points and saved six break points against Hassan.

Zink at the Wimbledon Championships on tour - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Tyler Zink is a popular name on the ATP Challenger circuit. After a title-winning run in Orange Park, he reached the quarterfinals in Orlando, Edwardsville, and Columbus. He took on Samir Banerjee in the last eight and lost to the youngster in the Columbus Challenger.

Zink started his campaign in Tiburon by cruising past Micah Braswell and Johannus Monday in the first two rounds. He defeated the Brit Monday in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. The 24-year-old has yet to drop a set in Tiburon.

Samir Banerjee vs Tyler Zink head-to-head

Banerjee and Zink have never faced each other on the main tour. However, Banerjee outfoxed the American once on the ATP Challenger circuit (Columbus 2025).

Samir Banerjee vs Tyler Zink odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Samir Banerjee Tyler Zink

Odds will be updated when available.

Samir Banerjee vs Tyler Zink prediction

Banerjee is starting to flex his muscles after edging past a formidable opponent like Hassan in the last round. The youngster is one of the most talented players in his division and is one win away from reaching his third semifinal this year. He has a versatile all-around game and moves effortlessly on the court.

Meanwhile, Zink has also ground out some promising results in 2025. He entered the qualifiers in New York but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. The 24-year-old has started well in Tiburon and will be desperate to continue his run in the next round.

Both players are poised to make a significant impact this week. Considering their results on the ATP Challenger tour and resilience in the last few rounds, Banerjee will have a slight edge in this bout.

Pick: Banerjee to win in straight sets.

Samir Banerjee vs Tyler Zink betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have fewer than 20 games.

Tip 2: Banerjee to win in straight sets.

