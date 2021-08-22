"To beat Daniil you need to be strong physically and mentally and play a great match, I'm happy I did all three" - Andrey Rublev after SF win over Medvedev 

Prior to Saturday, Andrey Rublev had not taken a set off compatriot Daniil Medvedev in four meetings on the ATP tour. And when Medvedev claimed the opening set in their semi-final at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, it looked like the World No. 2 was on course to extend his perfect record against Rublev.

However, the momentum swung Rublev's way late in the second set as he managed to break Medvedev after a marathon 15-minute game to go 5-3 up. Rublev never relinquished control from there and completed a 2-6, 6-3 6-3 win to advance to his first-ever Masters 1000 final.

Speaking after the match, Rublev highlighted the importance of Saturday's win. The Russian stated that he played at a high level and stayed strong mentally and physically to beat Medvedev, who is considered to be among the best hardcourt players in the world.

"I think for me it was important this win, because to beat Daniil, only to show great game is not enough. You need to be physically ready, because you will have to run a lot and play each point long rally. There will be almost no free points. You have to be mentally strong. So to beat Daniil, you have to do these three things really good," Rublev said.

"It's nice today I did it well, game-wise, physical-wise, and mental-wise, which some matches maybe I can be mentally and physically not good, but because I'm showing great shots, it's enough to win sometimes. Or sometimes maybe my game is really not good, but because mentally I'm focused is enough to win sometimes. But here you need to show all three things, you know. I'm happy that I showed them today."

It showed me what can I achieve if I work hard and have the right attitude: Andrey Rublev on his win over Roger Federer in Cincinnati 2019

Andrey Rublev celebrates after beating Roger Federer at the Western and Southern Open in August 2019

Cincinnati has been a happy hunting ground for Rublev, who scored one of the biggest wins of his career in this event two years ago when he defeated Roger Federer in the last-16.

Rublev said the Federer win was an important landmark as it showed him that with hard work and the right attitude, he could achieve big things in the sport.

"The way I played, they show me what can I achieve if I will work hard and I will do everything right. I think next day I lost to Daniil maybe 6-2, 6-2 without any chance, already complaining, doing some stupid things," Rublev said.

"Now, after two years, I can see that more often happens that I'm playing with this kind of mood like I played two years ago with Roger. Now, if with Roger happens only once, now maybe couple of times in couple of tournaments, it's happening now."

Rubev will face a stern test in the shape of Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final. The German needed a third set tie-breaker to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the other semi-final.

Rublev, who is chasing his first Masters 1000 title, said his focus is on playing a good match.

"Of course it will be special (to win on Sunday), because it's gonna be my first Masters 1000 final, and especially this place that I have such great memories. But we'll see. I'm not thinking this way. This week was already, is amazing for me. It's one more amazing memory in my head. I'm going to do my best tomorrow, and that's all I can say," he said.

