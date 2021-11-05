Todd Woodbridge says Rafael Nadal's return announcement increases pressure on Novak Djokovic to make Australian Open decision

Rafael Nadal will return to action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December, as the Spaniard gears up for the 2022 Australian Open. Nadal recently expressed his desire to compete in Melbourne, fitness permitting, as he looks to take sole possession of the Grand Slam record.

The Spaniard is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 Majors each. Djokovic's participation, meanwhile, remains uncertain in light of the Victorian government's mandatory vaccination policy.

Against that background, Todd Woodbridge believes the Serb is under increasing pressure to make a call on his participation in Melbourne following Nadal's announcement.

"One thing (that) stood out to me is that Novak has been laid the challenge from Rafael Nadal," Woodbridge told 2GB's Wide World of Sports. "Now, the challenge within that is, 'does he win the tournament and take 21 (major wins) and get back in front?' Does Novak want to let him do that?"

"I'm sure he won't want (Nadal) to be in that position, so at some point Novak is going to have to make that call (as to whether he gets vaccinated)."

The Victorian government recently passed a health order requiring all athletes to be inoculated no later than 26 November this year should they wish to ply their trade in the state.

Djokovic has remained tight-lipped about his vaccination status and many believe the Serb is yet to get inoculated, which could prevent him from defending his title in Melbourne.

According to Woodbridge, Djokovic must decide quickly whether he wants to participate in the season's opening Slam or not.

"Novak – he continues to keep us guessing. But, in the end, it's only building pressure on him to make a decision one way or the other. And – who knows? – maybe he already has," he said.

Questions surround Rafael Nadal's comeback

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open

Rafael Nadal has been away from competitive tennis since July. The Spaniard had to end his season due to a chronic foot injury that resurfaced during his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros. The injury forced him to skip Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics, and the US Open.

The 35-year-old only recently returned to the practice courts and it remains to be seen if he can perform at a high level in Melbourne. Nadal has returned from multiple injury problems in the past, but given his age, the recovery process will be much harder this time around.

However, if the Spaniard is close to full fitness by the time the Australian Open rolls around, he will undoubtedly be one of the top contenders for the title.

Edited by Arvind Sriram