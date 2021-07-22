Tokyo Olympics 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas [GRE] vs Philipp Kohlschreiber [GER]

Date: TBD

Tournament: Tokyo Olympics

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan

Category: Olympic Games

Surface: Outdoor hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas is gearing up for his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. The Greek will take on Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round.

Tsitsipas has been one of the most consistent performers on the ATP Tour this year. He has picked up titles in Lyon and Monte-Carlo and sits behind only Novak Djokovic in the Race to Turin standings.

The 22-year-old also defeated the likes of Pablo Carreno Busta, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev en route to his first ever Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. His run was eventually halted by Novak Djokovic.

But Tsitsipas has since suffered a drop in form. The Greek bowed out of Wimbledon in the first round, and lost in the quarterfinal in Hamburg. He will look to get back to winning ways when he takes the court in Tokyo.

Philipp Kohlschreiber

Tsitsipas' first-round opponent, Philipp Kohlschreiber is part of a strong German contingent at the Olympics that includes Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff.

The German, who was once ranked as high as 16 in the world, has struggled for form and fitness in recent seasons. He has now slipped to World No. 112 and possesses a miserable 5-5 win-loss record in 2021.

But he can take confidence from some of his recent performances. Kohlschreiber stunned Aslan Karatsev en route to the third round at Roland Garros, and also pushed eventual semifinalist Denis Shapovalov to five sets in the first round at Wimbledon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head

The first-round encounter in Tokyo will be the third meeting between the two players. Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 2-0 over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Both previous meetings came on hardcourt in 2018. Tsitsipas prevailed in three sets in the third round in Dubai, before defeating Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the quarterfinals in Stockholm.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction

As the third seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas comes into the first-round encounter as the overwhelming favorite. The Greek's all-round game works well on hard courts, which was evident from his semi-final run at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Tsitsipas has improved his single-handed backhand over the past few seasons and that shot is no longer a liability. His serve, forehand and explosive movement are his biggest assets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

However, his confidence has taken a beating following recent losses and Philipp Kohlschreiber will look to take advantage of any lapses on his opponent's part.

The German has posted 21 wins over top-10 opponents and is no stranger to the big stage. Kohlschreiber possesses a well-rounded game, and his forehand is easily his biggest weapon. But his serve is not the biggest and Tsitsipas will look to pounce on every opportunity he gets.

This match rests on Tsitsipas' racket. If the Greek can stay aggressive from the baseline without committing too many errors, he should be able to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

