Tokyo Olympics Tennis Draw: Sumit Nagal faces tough draw, likely to meet Daniil Medvedev in Rd 2; Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina face World No. 44 pair

The draw for tennis at the Tokyo Olympics were announced on Thursday. Sumit Nagal, who will compete in the men’s singles, was handed an easy match in round one. But it is the second round where he will be tested to the limit.

The women’s doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, on the other hand, face a tough round one draw. The Tokyo Olympic tennis event will begin on July 24 at Ariake Tennis Park.

Tokyo Olympics Tennis Draw: Men’s Singles

Sumit Nagal will lock horns against World No. 197 Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in round one. The 34-year-old Uzbek should be an easy opponent for Nagal. However, it is in the second round where the Indian faces real competition. He will face world No.2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. If Nagal manages to pull off an upset, he is likely to face 15th seed Fabio Fognini of Italy in round three, followed by Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

Moving into R2 in 🇩🇪Braunschweig pic.twitter.com/9BQyIEYzUP — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) July 5, 2021

Nagal will have to bring in his 'A' game to stand a chance to feature in the final four of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics Tennis Draw: Women’s doubles

If Sumit Nagal’s draw seemed tough, then wait to see the India’s women’s doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina’s possible route to the final.

The World No. 137 will kick off their Tokyo Olympics campaign against World No. 48 Lyudmyla Kichenok and World No. 44 Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine.

If they win, the Indian pair will take on eighth seed pair Nicole Melichar and Alison Riske of the US.

They could face third seed pair Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands, given Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina manage to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Dates: Saturday 24 July to Sunday 1 August

Venue: Ariake Tennis Park

Surface: Outdoor hard (DecoTurf, the same surface used for the US Open and the Cincinnati Masters)

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Networks

