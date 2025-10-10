Tomas Barrios Vera vs Mateus Alves preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Cali Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Tomas Barrios Vera vs (Q) Mateus Alves

Date: October 10, 2025

Tournament: Cali Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Cali, Colombia

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Challenger

Prize Money: $100,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | Worldwide - ATP Challenger TV

Tomas Barrios Vera vs Mateus Alves preview

Tomas Barrios Vera at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Tomas Barrios Vera will lock horns with qualifier Mateus Alves in the quarterfinals of the Cali Open 2025.

Barrios Vera scored a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Juan Alejandro Hernandez Serrano to begin his run in Cali. He was up against Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi in the second round. The top seed's initial break advantage was negated in the first set.

However, Barrios Vera regrouped with a three-game run to clinch the opener. Ambrogi was no match for him in the second set. The Chilean broke his opponent's serve twice to score a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Alves came through the qualifying rounds and beat Guido Ivan Justo 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. He took on Federico Agustin Gomez in the second round. The Brazilian was barely tested during the match, breaking his opponent's serve twice in each set for a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Tomas Barrios Vera vs Mateus Alves head-to-head

Barrios Vera leads Alves 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Sao Paulo Challenger 2024 in three sets.

Tomas Barrios Vera vs Mateus Alves odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tomas Barrios Vera





Mateus Alves







(Odds will be added once available)

Tomas Barrios Vera vs Mateus Alves prediction

Mateus Alves at the Rio Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Neither player has conceded a set here so far, with the streak dating back to the qualifying rounds for Alves. He also hasn't dropped his serve in the last two rounds. He has an even 20-20 record this season across all levels, while Barrios Vera has posted a 39-25 record this year.

Barrios Vera has won one Challenger title from two finals this year. Alves, on the otehr hand, has one ITF title to his name. Their only prior encounter took place a year ago on the latter's home turf in Brazil, which went to three sets.

Alves gave a good account of himself back then, only to come up short in the deciding set tie-break. Since both are partial to clay, this could be another close encounter. Nevertheless, Barrios Vera will still be favored to come out on top based on their results this year.

Pick: Tomas Barrios Vera to win in three sets.

Tomas Barrios Vera vs Mateus Alves betting tips

Tip 1: Tomas Barrios Vera to win.

Tip 2: Players will split the first two sets.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 30 games.

