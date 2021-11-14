Tommy Paul lifts first career title in Stockholm, credits his recent surge to "hard work" and now-famous pink shirt

Tommy Paul capped off a stellar week by winning his first ATP title at the 2021 Stockholm Open on Saturday. The American produced a gritty display to outlast defending champion Denis Shapovalov in the summit clash.

Tommy Paul has been in top form throughout the tournament, upsetting Taylor Fritz, Andy Murray and Frances Tiafoe en route to the final. The American's well-rounded game was on full display against Shapovalov in the final, as he outgunned the Canadian in three high-quality sets.

During the trophy presentation ceremony, Tommy Paul expressed his delight at lifting his first tour-level title. The American hopes to continue his good work and break into the top 30 in the near future.

"I played some of my best tennis to beat Denis," Tommy Paul said after the match. "It's the most fun I've had playing a tennis tournament."

"It means everything to win my first title," he continued. "I've worked so hard to achieve this and I'd like to break into the Top 30 at some point."

Paul recently joked about the pink shirt that he has worn in all his recent tournaments.

Paul has sported a bright pink shirt in several of his recent tournaments, and earlier this week he was questioned if that had anything to do with his recent surge. Responding to the question, Paul jokingly said the shirt has been working for him and he plans to keep wearing it "as long as he can".

However, the American was quick to add that he has also put in some "hard work" on and off the court.

"I would say, yeah, it's [working]. I've been wearing it for I think, like, two months now," Paul said of his pink shirt. "I'm not tired of it. I think a lot of the players are tired of seeing it, but I've been playing well with it."

"So I'm gonna keep it keep it on as long as I can," he conitnued. "I mean, I think I've been working hard too. Been working hard off court, and on court, so, hopefully, we'll see. And I can prove that it's not just the pink shirt starting next year."

Tommy Paul to reach new career-high next week

Paul will make his top-50 debut on Monday.

Tommy Paul's run to the title in Stockholm is set to lift him into the top-50 of the ATP rankings. The American, who is currenly ranked No. 52, is projected to rise nine spots when the rankings are updated next week. That means there will be six Americans in the top 50 of the ATP rankings.

Sebastian Korda, Frances Tiafoe, John Isner, Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz are the other five American ranked inside the world's top 50.

