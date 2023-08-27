Tommy Paul vs Stefano Travaglia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Tommy Paul vs [Q] Stefano Travaglia

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Date: 28 August

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Tommy Paul vs Stefano Travaglia preview

Tommy Paul hits a backhand

14th seed Tommy Paul will face Italian qualifier Stefano Travaglia for a place in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Paul has enjoyed a career-best season so far, compiling a 32-19 win/loss record. Although the American hasn't won a title yet, he has had some consistent performances on the ATP Tour. He began his year with a run to the semifinals of the Australian Open, where he was stopped by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The World No. 14 has continued to impress since then, finishing as the runner-up at three tournaments. His best win in 2023 came in Toronto against two-time Major winner Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated in three comprehensive sets. The American subsequently fell in the semifinals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Paul followed up on his Toronto result by reaching the Round of 16 in Cincinnati. It was Alcaraz who ended his campaign there, as he exacted his revenge by beating the American in three sets and thereby equalling their head-to-head at 2-2.

Stefano Travaglia, meanwhile, has mostly competed on the Challenger Tour for most of his career. The former World No. 60 has only played one tour-level match this year, which he lost to then-World No. 39 Tallon Griekspoor in Geneva.

Having said that, the Italian was in fine form at this week's US Open qualifiers. He came back from a set down in all three of his qualifying matches against quality mid-level players like John Millman, Norbert Gombos and Arthur Cazaux to earn his place in the main draw of a Major tournament for the first time since 2022.

Tommy Paul vs Stefano Travaglia head-to-head

Paul leads Travaglia 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The two have faced off on the claycourts of Parma and the indoor hardcourts of Astana, so their first-round match at the 2023 US Open will be their first on outdoor hardcourts.

Tommy Paul vs Stefano Travaglia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Tommy Paul Stefano Travaglia

(The odds will be updated when they release).

Tommy Paul vs Stefano Travaglia prediction

Stefano Travaglia tries to retrives a ball

Paul possesses a strong forehand and some fine footwork, which he uses to gain initiative during rallies. The American is also considerably consistent from the baseline and can change shot direction at a whim with his deadly groundstrokes. Having said that, he often struggles to impart enough depth from the back of the court.

This weakness, however, may not be fully exploited by Travaglia, who has heavy footwork and can hit only flat strokes. The Italian would likely have to get underneath Paul's short balls to open up the court. But if the American is dialed in, he will be ready to play long rallies and finesse shots to entertain the crowd in his signature style.

All-in-all, if Paul remains steady from the baseline and doesn't commit many unforced errors, he would have a great shot of reaching the second round in New York.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets