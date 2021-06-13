Rafael Nadal's inconsistency "gave wings" to Novak Djokovic in Roland Garros SF: Toni Nadal

Toni Nadal believes his nephew Rafael Nadal's erratic display against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Roland Garros paved the way for the Serb to register a historic victory.

Novak Djokovic came from a set down on Friday to defeat arch-rival Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2. In doing so, Djokovic became the first player to beat the Spaniard twice at Roland Garros.

In a column for El Pais, Toni highlighted how the first two sets in Paris played out just like the duo's clash in the Italian Open final. In Rome, Nadal turned things around in the third set to win 7-5, 1-6, 6-3, but he failed to replicate that in the French capital.

"In the final in Rome, which he also played against Djokovic, he continued in the same vein," Toni Nadal said. "After brilliantly winning the first set, Rafael suffered a drop that led to him losing the second set. Luckily, on that occasion, he was able to reverse the situation and ended up taking the title, giving me great hope for Roland Garros."

On Friday, Rafael Nadal raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set and looked like he would serve up a bagel. But Novak Djokovic responded by reeling off three consecutive games.

Rafael Nadal first serve points won, 2021 French Open

R1 81%

R2 84%

R3 79%

R4 81%

QF 73%

SF vs Djokovic 59%#getty pic.twitter.com/fLLR0IvbKk — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 11, 2021

Although the 13-time champion went on to win the first set 6-3, Toni Nadal believes he showed signs of weakness which filled Novak Djokovic with confidence.

"On Friday, something similar happened again," Toni said. "After a first set in which he clearly led 5-0, we began to see, again, some inconsistency in his game. A fact that gave wings to Djokovic, raised hopes in his chances of victory and caused the Serbian to play better and better."

While many in the tennis community believe Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic produced one of the finest matches in history, Toni Nadal feels otherwise.

The 60-year-old believes his nephew could not consistently replicate his genius from previous title-winning campaigns. According to Toni, his former charge committed too many unforced errors, which proved costly.

"The meeting was not of the highest level," Toni said. "The brilliance of 2011, 2012 and 2013 was on display in some moments that made the public vibrate, but they did not achieve those on other occasions. Novak was uncomfortable and nervous in the beginning, and Rafael was somewhat imprecise."

"His (Rafael Nadal) play was again a bit erratic and he made too many unforced errors. At the end of the second set in the final last year he had only committed 6. This time 24, eventually going up to a total of 55. Some of them, to make matters worse, at decisive moments. And that explains, to a large extent, the final outcome."

I have faith that Rafael Nadal will do everything he can to win Roland Garros again: Toni

Toni believes his nephew will have another shot at lifting the title in Paris in the coming years.

"After the losses at Roland Garros against Robin Soderling in 2009 and against Djokovic in 2015 , Rafael Nadal had the priority to regain the lost title in Paris," Toni Nadal said. "And on each of those occasions, my nephew showed unwavering determination to raise the Cup again. I have enough faith in him to think that he will do everything he can to do it. And above all, I am hopeful that he will do it again."

