Toni Nadal says Novak Djokovic's level is not the same as it was in 2011 or 2015, but claims the Serb is still "one step ahead" of the NextGen

In a recent column for El Pais, Toni Nadal weighed in on Novak Djokovic's sixth Wimbledon triumph and his remarkable season on the whole. The Spaniard, rather surprisingly, suggested that the Serb's standard of play this year pales in comparison to his peak years.

Djokovic doused Matteo Berrettini's challenge in four sets to claim his third straight Slam this year. The 34-year-old now shares the record for most Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20).

The top-ranked Serb is also in contention to complete the elusive Calendar Slam, i.e. winning all four Majors in the same year. He can achieve the feat by winning the US Open later this year.

The way Djokovic has dominated the rest of the competition this year has led many to believe that the Serb is playing at his peak, but Toni Nadal doesn't quite subscribe to that idea.

The Spaniard opined that Djokovic's current level is not as high as it was in 2011 and 2015 -- the Serb's two best seasons statistically.

That said, Rafael Nadal's uncle did assert that Djokovic was "still one step" ahead of the best of the NextGen players.

"I think that Djokovic's current level is not the same as in 2011 or 2015, but it has been shown that the Serbian is still one step ahead of the new generation of players," Toni Nadal wrote. "He has beaten three of those emerging tennis players in the last three Grand Slam finals. Let's remember that he also beat Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open."

The Spaniard believes Djokovic is the favorite to break the three-way tie at the top of the Grand Slam leaderboard when the US Open swings by later this year.

"This victory at Wimbledon goes to show something else. The Balkan seems to be, at the moment, the one with the best momentum to proclaim himself the winner in the race to win the highest number of Grand Slams," Toni wrote. "In a month and a half the US Open will be played and there he will have his first chance to get ahead on the scoreboard."

However, Toni said he had "unshakeable faith" in his nephew Rafael Nadal's chances at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard missed the 2019 edition of the tournament and will be playing his first Major since losing to Djokovic in the Roland Garros semifinals.

"It is also true that Rafael will fight, and if I have never lost something, it is my unshakable faith in him," Uncle Toni continued.

Matteo Berrettini has a great ability to hit winners, but he lacked consistency: Toni Nadal on the Italian's performance against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Toni Nadal then offered his two cents on the clash between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, which was the Italian's first appearance at a Major final.

Uncle Toni explained that young players and their entourage often feel pressure on the eve of a championship match, and that he too felt nervous when his charge Rafael Nadal was preparing for his maiden Slam final in 2005.

Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini (R) pose during the trophy presentation ceremony

"The hours leading up to a first Grand Slam final are very complicated. I remember the maximum tension we experienced when Rafael was going to play the first Roland Garros he won when he was only 19 years old," Toni wrote. "One might think that youth plays in their favor, but the truth is that when the opportunity presents itself, one mistrusts that more can come and seeks the tranquility of scoring one of the greats."

"My first thought when my nephew won the last point from Mariano Puerta that already distant Sunday was: What a relief!"

Uncle Toni also pointed out that while Berrettini had the weapons to test Djokovic in the final, he made far too many errors on his backhand wing.

"Berrettini had the weapons: a great serve and the fastest drive on the circuit. He is a player with great facility to create winners, 57 he made in the final, although it is also true that he lacked some consistency and made 48 unforced errors, many of them with his backhand. And this was, I think, the key to the game."

