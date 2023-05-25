Top 10 fastest serves in men's tennis history 

In the high-speed world of tennis, a powerful serve can be a game-changer, capable of leaving opponents in awe and shifting the dynamics of a match.

Throughout the history of men's tennis, a select group of players have unleashed thunderous serves that have redefined the limits of speed and precision.

From Andy Roddick's blistering delivery to Ivo Karlovic's awe-inspiring speed, these players have left an indelible mark on the sport with their remarkable serving prowess.

On that note. let's explore the top 10 fastest serves ever recorded in the history of men's tennis.

10) Taylor Dent - 241 km/hr (149.8 mph)

Venue: 2006 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Tenth on the list is American tennis player Taylor Dent, who delivered an impressive serve with a speed of 241 km/hr (149.8 mph) during the 2006 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.

He got the better of Czech tennis player Tomas Berdych in the first round, but couldn't keep up the momentum in the second. The 42-year-old was forced to retire against Christophe Rochus after losing a tough tie-breaker in the first set.

Nevertheless, Dent's thundering serve was a formidable weapon throughout his career, often leaving opponents struggling to return.

9) Oscar Otte / Hubert Hurkacz - 243 km/hr (151 mph)

Venue: Otte at the 2021 US Open, Hurkacz at the 2016 Davis Cup

German player Oscar Otte and Polish player Hubert Hurkacz share the ninth spot on this list, both showcasing their exceptional serving abilities with speeds of 243 km/hr (151 mph). These rising stars have demonstrated their potential to dominate matches with their powerful serves.

Otte rocketed his personal best against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round of the 2021 US Open Championhips. He put up a solid performance against the Italian but couldn't outfox him at the hardcourt Major.

Hurkacz, on the other hand, clocked his monstrous serve at the 2016 Davis Cup while representing Poland. He helped his country secure crucial points against the Argentinians at the round robin stage.

8) Marius Copil - 244 km/hr (151.6 mph)

Venue: 2016 European Open

Marius Copil earns the eighth spot on our list, thanks to his lightning-fast serve at the 2016 European Open that reached an impressive speed of 244 km/hr (151.6 mph).

The Romanian performed brilliantly at the indoor tournament, reaching the main draw of the event through the qualifiers. He registered this serve against David Goffin in the quarterfinals, where his sensational run also came to an end.

However, Copil's serve continuted to be a potent weapon in his career, allowing him to gain crucial advantages in matches.

7) Feliciano Lopez/Joachil Johansson-244.6 km/hr (152 mph) Venue: Lopez at the 2014 Aegon Championships, Johansson at the 2004 Davis Cup

Sharing the seventh spot are Feliciano Lopez and Joachil Johansson, both known for their powerful serving prowess. Lopez and Johansson have unleashed serves with incredible speed, clocking in at 244.6 km/hr (152 mph), showcasing the impact of their powerful deliveries on the court.

Lopez chalked up the stunning record against Tomas Berdych in the first round of the Aegon Championships. He went on to reach the finals but couldn't fend off Bulgarian tennis professional Grigor Dimitrov. The former World No. 3 got the better of the Spaniard in three-sets to capture the trophy.

Johansson, on the other hand, achieved this remarkable feet at the 2004 Davis Cup, while representing Sweden in the doubles draw. He partnered alongside Jonas Bjorkman and helped his country garner a 2-1 lead against defending champions Australia.

6) Chris Guccione - 248 km/hr (154.1 mph)

Venue: 2006 Davis Cup

Chris Guccione showcased his immense serving capabilities with a speed of 248 km/hr (154.1 mph). The 37-year-old clocked the impressive serve while representing his country against Switzerland at the 2006 Davis Cup.

He amassed three wins out of four matches and helped his country advance to the knockout stages of the event. With a tall frame and a powerful delivery, Guccione's serve proved to be a formidable weapon throughout his career.

5) Andy Roddick - 249.4 km/hr (155 mph)

Venue: 2004 Davis Cup

This list would be incomplete without former world no. 1, American tennis star Andy Roddick, who holds the fifth position on our list. Known for his explosive serve, Roddick's delivery reached a blistering speed of 249.4 km/hr (155 mph) during the 2004 Davis Cup.

His powerful serve was a key component of his game, often setting up points and putting opponents on the defensive. It helped him to capture a Grand Slam title at the US Open and five ATP 1000 Masters title during the course his career.

4) Milos Raonic - 249.9 km/hr (155.3 mph)

Venue: 2012 SAP Open

Canadian player Milos Raonic takes the fourth spot on our list with his thunderous serve that has consistently pushed the boundaries of speed. With a serve clocked at 249.9 km/hr (155.3 mph), Raonic combined precision and power to create a formidable weapon that has propelled him to great heights in the tennis world.

He rocketed his fastest serve against Ryan Harrison at the 2012 SAP Open in San Jose, California and also went on to win the event, outclassing Denis Istomin in the final in straight sets.

3) Ivo Karlovic / Jerzy Janowicz - 251 km/hr (156 mph) Venue: Karlovic at the 2011 Davis Cup, Janowicz at the 2012 Pekao Szczecin Open

Sharing the third spot are Ivo Karlovic and Jerzy Janowicz, both renowned for their formidable serves. Karlovic's powerful delivery propelled him to become one of the most prolific servers in tennis history, while Janowicz's explosive serve often left his opponents struggling to respond. Both players consistently unleashed serves at an incredible speed of 251 km/hr (156 mph).

Karlovic posted this incredible serve against Philipp Petzschener while representing Croatia at the Davis Cup against Germany. However, he failed to help his country recieve valuable points in the round robin stage.

Janowicz, on the other hand, recorded the high-paced serve against Yannick Mertens in the first round of the Pekao Szczecin Challenger. He went on to reach the quarterfinals.

2) Albano Olivetti - 257.5 km/hr (157 mph)

Venue: 2012 Internazionali Trofeo Lame Perrel–Faip

French player Albano Olivetti comes in second on our list, showcasing his exceptional serving ability with a blistering speed of 257.5 km/hr (157 mph).

The 31-year-old launched the mamoth serve against Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Internazionali Trofeo Lame Perrel-Faip which is also the Bergamo Challenger. Despite winning the opening set against the Serb, he couldn't progress to the second round.

Nevertheless, Olivetti's serve is a true testament to his raw power and precision, leaving spectators amazed by the sheer velocity and accuracy he was able to generate.

1) Sam Groth - 263 km/hr (163.4 mph)

Venue: 2012 Busan Open Challenger Tennis

Topping our list is Australian player Sam Groth, who holds the record for the fastest serve in men's tennis history, clocking in at a mind-boggling 263 km/hr (163.4 mph).

He plumetted this serve against Uladzimir Ignatik in the second round of the Busan Challenger. Groth couldn't outclass the Belarusian and progress ahead in South Korea but his serve is a force to be reckoned with. His lightning-fast delivery and explosive power have often left opponents scrambling to react, making him a formidable presence on the court.

The top 10 biggest serves in men's tennis history have showcased the immense power, skill, and athleticism possessed by these remarkable players. From Sam Groth's record-breaking speed to the precision and strength of other tennis greats, these serves have redefined the game, leaving spectators in awe and opponents scrambling. As the sport continues to evolve, one can only anticipate future players challenging these records and pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible in the world of tennis.

