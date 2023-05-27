In the electrifying realm of women's tennis, where speed and precision intertwine, there exists a spectacle that never fails to captivate audiences worldwide: the thunderous serve.

With each explosive strike of the ball, these remarkable athletes rewrite the limits of human capability, leaving spectators in awe and opponents in sheer disbelief. From the hallowed courts of Grand Slam tournaments to the fierce battles of prestigious championships, let's take a look at the top 10 fastest serves in women's tennis history.

Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride of power, athleticism, and unwavering determination. We delve into the tales of legendary players who pushed the boundaries of what was once thought impossible.

#10 Nadiia Kichenok - 202 km/hr (125.5 mph)

Venue: 2014 Australian Open

Tenth on the list is Nadiia Kichenok, who left a lasting impression during the 2014 Australian Open with her serve clocking in at a remarkable speed of 202 km/hr (125.5 mph).

The Ukranian showcased her athleticism and precision on the court, leaving spectators in awe. Her ability to generate such incredible velocity with her serve demonstrated her talent and potential in the world of women's tennis. This impressive performance at the Australian Open highlighted her as a formidable competitor with an exceptional serve.

#9 Brenda Schultz-McCarthy - 202.7 km/hr (126 mph)

Venue: 2007 Indian Wells Masters

Brenda Schultz-McCarthy

At No. 9 is Brenda Schultz-McCarthy, the Dutch tennis player, who etched her name in tennis history with her thunderous serve at the 2007 Indian Wells Masters. She reached a staggering speed of 202.7 km/hr (126 mph).

Schultz-McCarthy's exceptional serve was a testament to her vigorous approach towards the game. She broke into the top 15 of the WTA rankings four times in the mid-1990s and established herself as one of the formidable servers in women's tennis.

#8 Caroline Garcia / Julia Gorges - 203 km/hr (126.1 mph)

Venue: Garcia at the 2016 Fed Cup and Gorges at the 2012 French Open

French tennis sensation Caroline Garcia and German player Julia Görges share the eighth spot on this list, chalking up a serve speed of 203 km/h (126.1 mph). Garcia achieved her personal best at the 2016 Federations Cup in Strasbourg, where France hosted the Czech Republic in the final. The host nation failed to outclass the Czech brigade in the summit clash and settled for a second-place finish.

Julia Gorges, on the other hand, launched the high-paced serve during the 2012 French Open. She reached the third round at the claycourt Major.

#7 Coco Gauff - 206 km/hr (128 mph)

Venue: 2022 US Open

Securing the seventh position on this list is the United States' Coco Gauff, who delivered a monstrous serve with a speed of 206 km/h (128.0 mph) during the 2022 US Open.

Gauff's powerful serve, combined with her young age, marks her as a rising star in the world of women's tennis. She has already reached a Grand Slam final at the 2022 French Open and will be eager to open her account on the women's circuit.

#6 Ivana Jorovic / Serena Williams - 207 km/h (128.6 mph)

Venue: Jorovic at the 2017 Fed Cup and Williams at the 2013 Australian Open

Serena Williams and Ivana Jorovic share the sixth spot on this list, recording a serve speed of 207 km/h (128.6 mph). Jorovic registered her personal best during the 2017 Fed Cup and Serena Williams rocketed this serve during the 2013 Australian Open.

Jorović's powerful serve showcased her potential to compete at the highest level. However, she hasn't been able to break into the top 100 of the WTA rankings so far in her career.

On the other hand, Williams has managed to build her impeccable legacy on her powerful serve, which has been a vital weapon in her arsenal. This has contributed to her numerous Grand Slam victories.

She couldn't capture the 2013 Australian Open title but managed to lift the trophy at the French Open and the US Open Championships later that year.

#5 Ajla Tomljanovic / Alycia Parks / Venus Williams - 207.6 km/h (128.6 mph)

Venue: Tomljanovic at the Cincinnati Masters, Parks at the 2021 US Open, Williams at the 2007 US Open

Ajla Tomljanovic

Joining the tie for fifth place is Australia's Ajla Tomljanović, upcoming tennis sensation Alycia Parks, and American veteran Venus Williams.

World No. 46 Tomljanovic matched the impressive serve speed of 207.6 km/h (129.0 mph) during the 2018 Cincinnati Masters. Her powerful serve has allowed her to make an impact on the WTA main tour. The Australian is yet to win her first main tour title, but has secured runner-up finishes on four occasions.

Also, recording a serve speed of 207.6 km/h (129.0 mph) is United States' Alycia Parks, achieved during the 2021 US Open. Parks' powerful serve has caught the attention of tennis enthusiasts, showcasing her potential as a rising star in the women's game. She recently won her maiden WTA title at the Lyon Open, outclassing French No. 1 Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the final.

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams also clocked a speed of 207.6 km/h (129.0 mph) with her serve during the 2007 US Open. Known for her powerful strokes and impeccable agility on the tennis court, Venus Williams has consistently displayed her prowess on the serve throughout her illustrious career.

#4 Brenda Schultz-McCarthy - 209.2 km/h (130.0 mph)

Venue: 2006 Cincinnati Masters

Netherlands' Brenda Schultz-McCarthy once again enters the list, this time holding the fourth spot with a serve speed of 209.2 km/h (130.0 mph). She achieved this during the qualifiers of the 2006 Cincinnati Masters. She couldn't enter the main draw at Cincinnati that year and bowed out in the first round of the qualifiers.

#3 Sabine Lisicki - 210.8 km/h (131.0 mph)

Venue: 2014 Stanford Classic

German player Sabine Lisicki takes the third spot on this list, having delivered a serve clocked at an impressive speed of 210.8 km/h (131.0 mph) during the 2014 Stanford Classic.

Lisicki's serve has been a key element of her game, allowing her to gain crucial advantages in matches. The 33-year-old hasn't been playing to her full potential in recent years but has four main tour titles to her name so far. She's reached a career-high ranking of World No. 12 and is known for her popular runner-up finish at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships.

#2 Aryna Sabalenka - 214 km/h (133.0 mph)

Venue: 2018 WTA Elite Trophy

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka claims the second spot on the list with her thunderous serve recorded at a speed of 214 km/h (133.0 mph) during the 2018 WTA Elite Trophy.

Known for her aggressive playing style, Sabalenka's powerful serve has become one of her signature weapons on the court. She's one of the most in-form players on the women's tour at the moment and recently won her first Major title at the 2023 Australian Open. The Belarusian is one of the favourites to win in Paris as well.

#1 Georgina García Pérez - 220 km/h (136.7 mph)

Venue: 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open

Georgina García Pérez

Topping our list is Spanish player Georgina García Pérez, who unleashed a monstrous serve with a speed of 220 km/h (136.7 mph) during the 2018 Hungarian Ladies Open.

This impressive feat solidified her place among the elite servers in the women's game. However, Garcia Perez couldn't find her best potential in terms of her all-round game. She struggled to make the top 100 of the WTA rankings and has never won a main tour title in her career.

As the sport continues to evolve, we can expect future players to challenge these records, pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible in the world of women's tennis.

