Top 10 tallest active male tennis players ft. Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Reilly Opelka

Tennis is one of those sports which favors players who are aren't challenged in the height department. Being taller usually translates to a strong serve, along with a better reach.

However, there are a few downsides as well. Quite often players who're way too tall struggle to move around the court efficiently. But that handicap is generally negated if the player is just able to serve their way out of trouble.

John Isner and Ivo Karlovic were amongst the giants of the ATP Tour, but have walked away from the sport. But there are still quite a few players who have stand tall above their peers due to their frame.

On that note, here's a look at the tallest active players on the men's circuit at present:

#10 - Alexei Popyrin (1.96 m/6'5 ft)

Alexei Popyrin at the 2023 Italian Open.

2023 has been a year to remember for Alexei Popyrin. He made it to the third round of a Major for the first time. He achieved the feat in front of his home crowd at the Australian Open and even defeated World No. 9 Taylor Fritz along the way.

Popyrin also reached his maiden Masters quarterfinal at the Cincinnati Masters and won his second career title at the Croatia Open. He defeated three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka in the final of the latter event. The 24-year old cracked the top 40 in the rankings this year and peaked at No. 39.

#9 - Hubert Hurkacz (1.96 m/6'5 ft)

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz has won seven titles in singles so far, two of which have come at the Masters tournaments in Miami and Shanghai. He has also won an additional four trophies in doubles.

Despite performing quite well on the tour in other events, Hurkacz hasn't had much success at the Majors. A lone semifinal at the 2021 Wimbledon remains his best Grand Slam result to date, with another three fourth-round finishes being the next best outcome for him.

#8 - Matteo Berrettini (1.96 m/6'5 ft)

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Matteo Berrettini rose to prominence following his semifinal run at the 2019 US Open. He continued to improve and reached his maiden Major final a couple of years later at Wimbledon. After his semifinal appearance at the 2022 Australian Open, he reached a career-high ranking of No. 6.

Berrettini has won seven singles titles in his career so far. Injury struggles prevented him from competing regularly in 2023 as he participated in just 11 tournaments. The Italian's now gearing up for a comeback next year.

#7 - Nicolas Jarry (1.98 m/6'6 ft)

Nicolas Jarry at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Nicolas Jarry's career took a hit after he was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance in 2020. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing, but it took him some time to rebuild his career.

2023 marked the first time Jarry played a full season since 2019. He won a couple of titles, reached the fourth round of the French Open and the last eight at the Shanghai Masters. His string of good results propelled him to a career-high ranking of No. 19.

#6 - Karen Khachanov (1.98 m/6'6 ft)

Karen Khachanov at the 2023 Australian Open.

Karen Khachanov announced himself to the world with a win over Novak Djokovic to claim the 2018 Paris Masters. Since then, he has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and reached the semifinals of the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

Khachanov nabbed his first title since his triumph in Paris at this year's Zhuhai Championships. He concluded the season ranked No. 15, his best finish since 2018 when he ended the year at No. 11.

#5 - Alexander Zverev (1.98 m/6'6 ft)

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Hamburg Open.

Alexander Zverev burst onto the scene as a lanky teenager and has since become one of the best players of his generation. He has won 21 career titles, including the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, five Masters titles and a couple of ATP Finals titles.

Zverev also finished as the runner-up at the 2020 US Open. He has been a regular presence in the top 10 of the rankings since 2017. A serious injury caused him to drop out of the region in 2022, but he has worked his way back to the top this year.

#4 - Daniil Medvedev (1.98 m/6'6 ft)

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Competing against the greats since the beginning of his career, Daniil Medvedev has carved a name for himself with his results. He lost his first couple of Grand Slam finals to Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, but nabbed his maiden Major title at the 2021 US Open, that too by defeating the Serb in the final.

Medvedev ascended to the top of the rankings in 2022 and has won 20 career titles so far. Aside from his US Open victory, he also won the 2020 ATP Finals and has six Masters titles to his name.

#3 - Christopher Eubanks (2.01 m/6'7 ft)

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Citi Open.

Christopher Eubanks finally made his breakthrough in 2023. His quarterfinal run at Wimbledon, his first last eight appearance at a Major, was one of the feel good stories of the year. The American also captured his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Open.

Eubanks made it to the quarterfinals of this year's Miami Open as well, that too as a qualifier. The 27-year old has also worked as a tennis commentator in the past, and did a pretty great job at it too with his sharp insights.

#2 - Kevin Anderson (2.03 m/6'8 ft)

Kevin Anderson at the 2018 ATP Finals.

Kevin Anderson enjoyed his greatest success towards the end of his playing days. He reached his first Grand Slam final at the 2017 US Open, almost a decade after his tour debut. He followed it up with another runner-up finish at the 2018 Wimbledon.

After seven titles and 13 runner-up trophies, Anderson finally called it quits in 2022. But the competitive itch remained and he announced his comeback this year. He fell in the first round of the Citi Open and then competed in the qualifying rounds of the US Open, but lost in the second round.

#1 - Reilly Opelka (2.11 m/6'11 ft)

Reilly Opelka at the 2021 US Open.

Towering above everyone else on the tour with his stature at the moment is Reilly Opelka. He has won four titles on the ATP Tour and reached the final of the 2021 Canadian Open as well. His best result at a Major has been a fourth round showing at the 2021 US Open.

Recurring injuries caused Opelka to miss the entire 2023 season. He did compete in a Challenger tournament in October and won his opener, but pulled out prior to his second round contest. He's now gearing up for a comeback in 2024.