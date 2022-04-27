Top 5 ATP tennis players under the age of 20 ft Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune

Carlos Alcaraz's triumph at Barcelona has seen him break into the top-10 of the ATP rankings, making him the youngest member of the elite club. The fact that the youngster was ranked outside the top 100 of the rankings this time last year makes his latest achievement all the more impressive.

The Spaniard's exponential rise in the world rankings is likely to inspire fellow youngsters, who are already taking big strides towards the top of the game. Here, we have listed the top ATP tennis players under the age of 20.

#5 Luca Nardi

At 18 years and nine months, Italy's Luca Nardi is the youngest player in the top 200 of the ATP rankings. The youngster, who recently broke into the bracket, is currently ranked at a career-high at No. 198.

Nardi made his ATP Tour debut at the 2020 European Open, but has since focussed on competing at the Challenger Tour. He lifted his first Challenger trophy at his home event in Forli in January, only to back it up with another title in Lugnao, Switzerland.

Ranked No. 8 in the race to the Next Gen finals, he will have his eyes on making an impact on the big stage in 2022.

#4 Dominic Stricker

Dominic Stricker at the MercedesCup.

A former top 10 junior, Switzerland's Dominic Stricker made the quarterfinals on his ATP Tour debut in Geneva last year after scoring wins over the likes of Marin Cilic and Marton Fucsovics.

The talented youngster has since reached a career high of No. 155 and lifted the doubles title in Gstaad. Stricker's biggest achievement, however, remains his boys' singles title-winning run at the 2020 Roland Garros.

As per media reports, the youngster already has his eyes set on competing against the best at this year's edition. At World No. 172, he will need to put in some work in the qualification rounds to realize that dream.

#3 Flavio Cobolli

Cobolli at the 2022 Bendigo International.

Stricker's former doubles partner Flavio Cobolli has also managed a steady transition onto the senior Tour. The Italian played his first-tour level match at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open, where he beat Marcus Giron as a wildcard.

While he has only managed sporadic matches on the ATP Tour since, Cobolli has enjoyed plenty of success on the Challenger circuit. He recently won his first title on the challenger tour in a tournament in Croatia, which helped him inch closer to his career-high of No. 143.

The Italian is currently ranked No. 10 in the race to the Next-Gen finals and No. 153 in the ATP rankings.

#2 Holger Rune

Holger Rune at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

One of only two teenagers ranked inside the top 100 of the ATP rankings, Holger Rune has already established himself as a future star.

The Dane, who first shot to success after winning the 2019 Roland Garros boys' singles title, has come a long way since and finds himself sitting at a career-high in No. 70 in the world rankings.

Rune had a hugely successful time on the Challenger circuit in 2021, where he reached five finals and won four titles. He has staged a few solid runs in ATP events this season, scoring wins over established names including Aslan Karatsev and Ugo Humbert and is ranked No. 6 in the race to the Next-Gen finals.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz with the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell trophy.

In a league of his own, Carlos Alcaraz has stocked his trophy cabinet with at least one title at every level of the ATP Tout -- ATP 250 in Croatia, ATP 500 in Rio and Barcelona and ATP 1000 in Miami -- just as he turns 19.

The Spaniard's career-high ranking of No. 9, a Next-Gen finals title and a total of eight top 10 wins are the major highlights increasingly impressive looking resume. Scheduled to play the Madrid Open at the start of May, Alcaraz looks to be a title contender for the biggest tournaments on tour.

With a total of 2460 points in the race to the Next-Gen finals, which is more than double the points of second-ranked Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz has firmly established himself as the one to watch out for going forward.

