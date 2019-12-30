Top 5 female tennis players of the decade

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams

The 2010s decade will end tomorrow as it will mark an end to one of the most unpredictable decades in women's tennis. Unlike the men's division, none of the top players barring Serena Williams could play with consistency on the women's tour. The fact that only Williams could win 10 or more Grand Slams in this decade solidifies this claim.

The decade kicked off with Serena winning the Australian Open in 2010 and ended with Bianca Andreescu's triumph at Flushing Meadows in 2019. In between, a lot of new female stars emerged and then disappeared with very few of them being able to maintain their form and fitness. Chinese tennis star, Li Na was the sole Asian player to win a women's Grand Slam tournament in this decade as she won the 2011 French Open title and then captured the Australian Open in 2014. Apart from her, the following were the female tennis stars who made the most impact in the last 10 years.

#5 Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova was the world number 1 player in June 2012

Russian tennis star, Maria Sharapova had received a 15-month suspension from the ITF in 2016 due to her doping policy violation however, she had achieved a lot of success in the years prior to that. The 32-year-old player had won the French Open in 2012 and 2014 and lost to Serena Williams in the final of French Open 2013.

Talking about her performance in the other Grand Slams, Maria could not win any other major but she had reached the final of Wimbledon in 2011 and also finished as the runner-up at the 2012 and 2015 Australian Open tourneys. Currently she holds the 132nd rank in WTA rankings but the right-handed aggressive baseliner held the number 1 spot in the rankings for 4 weeks in 2012.

