Top 5 forehands in tennis at present

Here are five of the best forehands in tennis at present.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 18:54 IST

Tsonga’s forehand has been one of the key reasons why he is one of the more dangerous players on tour at present

Tennis is one of the most beautiful sports that has ever been played and every single aspect of the sport fascinates fans. The players, the serves, the backhands, the groundstrokes, hitting shots from the tightest of angles, etc.

There are a number of highly elegant shots in tennis and one of the most elegant of them is the forehand. It may seem easy when you’re watching on TV but in reality, executing it will full perfection requires lots and lots of practice and spot-on timing.

Over the years, we have seen a number of tennis’ all-time greats executing well-timed forehands and even many of the players at present have fascinated the crowd through their wonderful and accurate implementations of the forehand.

Here are five of the best forehands in tennis currently.

#5. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

The Frenchman came into the limelight at the 2008 Australian Open when he beat the likes of Murray, Gasquet and Nadal to reach the final where he lost to Djokovic in four sets. During the tournament, his serve was seen as a huge weapon and so was his forehand.

Known for his offensive baseline style of play, Tsonga’s forehand has been one of the key reasons why he is one of the finest baseliners in modern times. Nowadays, his forehands are hit with a little less power as they used to be hit 8-9 years back but it still is his most consistent shot after his serve and has frequently won him some big matches against the likes of Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic.

His forehand compensates a lot for his weak backhand.