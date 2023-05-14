The history of the French Open is full of numerous legends and records. Tennis icons such as Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Bjorn Borg, Chris Evert, and many more have graced the clay courts at Roland Garros. They have scripted numerous records, a few of which seem impossible to break.

Apart from the brimful competition, the French Open has also been a hub of unique outfits over the decades. From Serena Williams to Noami Osaka and from Rafael Nadal to Novak Djokovic, many stars aced showed their attire game in the competition. But only a few have managed to remain young in the hearts of the fans.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top five French Open outfits.

5. Naomi Osaka - 2022

Naomi Osaka in her green outfit at the 2022 French Open - Day Two

The Nike Paris collection did a decent job of alighting color blocks and cut-out designs in the outfit. Moreover, the intriguing design did a great job of matching Naomi Osaka's persona. The different shades of green were fairly complemented by the loose polyester jacket worn by the four-time Grand Slam champion.

However, her run in the campaign was disappointing, as she got eliminated in the first round by Amanda Anisimova in straight sets. But she was spot on with her attire on the red dirt.

4. Serena Williams - 2019

Serena Williams during the 2019 French Open

The 23-time singles Grand Slam winner's outfit was surely one of the major glimpses from the 2019 Roland Garros. The crop top and skirt designed by the late Virgil Abloh were worn by Serena Williams in the first round, where she triumphed over Vitalia Diatchenko.

The design had a zebra-striped ensemble, and the proportion between the black and white looked great. The American also revealed that the outfit made her feel like a princess. Thus, her attire received mixed reactions from the tennis world over the course of the tournament.

Serena Williams, however, suffered a disappointing third-round exit at the 2019 French Open, losing 6-2, 7-5 to Sofia Kenin.

3. John Isner - 2018

John Isner at the 2018 French Open

John Isner and striped patterns looked like they were made for each other when the American grabbed all the eyeballs wearing his blue and red striped FILA gear. The polo shirt was vibrant, but at the same time, it gave off a classy look.

Matched with white shorts, Isher was a top competitor in the outfit game at the 2018 Roland Garros. However, the American failed to triumph that year, as he lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to eventual semifinalist Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round of the competition.

2. Rafael Nadal - 2017

Rafael Nadal at the 2017 French Open

The 2017 French Open was full of tennis stars draped in great fashion. Rafael Nadal was rocking his royal blue outfit with a smidgen of green at its best on the red dirt.

Nike's minimal design to match the Spaniard's aesthetic seemed amazingly clean. Nadal was seeded fourth in the tournament and dominated all his opponents to win his 10th title at Roland Garros without dropping a single set, beating Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Such was the King of Clay’s dominance at the 2017 edition of the clay-court Major that the most number of games he lost throughout the tournament was eight. This happened in his second-round match against Robin Hasse.

1. Yannick Noah - 1988

Yannick Noah at the 1988 French Open

It can be a hot take, but Yannick Noah's striped outfit in the 1988 Roland Garros was classic. From green to brown, the vertical stripes surely influenced a lot of individuals on and off the court.

During his time, Noah was among the most electric personalities on the court. The combination of white with darker shades added a soothing contrast, which also aligned with his personality.

The Frenchman was seeded sixth at the 1988 French Open and reached the fourth round before losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 to the then-12th seed Emilio Sanchez.

