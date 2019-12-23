Top 5 male tennis players of the decade

The 2010-19 decade was one of the best in tennis history, as the fans witnessed cut-throat competition between the top three male players. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fought intense battles against each other as they entertained the tennis universe with their high-quality skills.

The other member of the Big 4 group, Andy Murray, was also in his prime during the initial years of the decade. However, as time passed, the frequency of his injury issues also increased. The Scot almost called a day on his career but made a comeback in late 2019.

On the other side, there were several new stars like Nick Kyrgios, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Alexander Zverev who gave the legends a run for their money. Though the top three players dominated the Majors, the youngsters created their own magical moments.

Here's a look at the top 5 male tennis players of this decade.

#5 Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka

The 34-year-old Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka was the only player apart from Murray, Djokovic, Federer and Nadal to win multiple Grand Slams in this decade.

As mentioned ahead, the Big 4 ruled the roost at the Majors as the upcoming stars could not challenge them under pressure. Wawrinka was an exception though, as the right-handed player won the 2014 Australian Open by defeating Nadal in four sets.

Next, he won the French Open in 2015 by outlasting Djokovic. And in 2016, he stood tall at Flushing Meadows as he overcame the Djokovic challenge again to win his first US Open title.

Wawrinka has a stellar record in Grand Slam finals, having won three of his four matches. His only defeat came against the King of Clay Nadal in France.

Besides, Wawrinka has performed extremely well in the 2019. He began the year 2018 outside the top 250 but is now a member of the top 20.

