Top 5 matches from the underrated Rafael Nadal-Andy Murray rivalry

When it comes to tennis rivalries, be it that between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal or Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, some steal the spotlight while others simmer quietly in the background.

Just like that, the rivalry between Nadal and Murray, overshadowed by the dominance of Federer-Nadal and Djokovic-Nadal matchups, has frequently been overlooked in the tennis world.

As the Spaniard and the Brit approach the twilight of their careers, let's revisit their top five matches.

Top 5 matches between Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray:

#5 2008 US Open SF

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2008 US Open semifinals

After winning his maiden Wimbledon title, Rafael Nadal met Andy Murray at the 2008 US Open semifinal. Having been fairly familiar with each other's game, top seed Nadal and sixth seed Murray delighted the audience with a great couple of hours of tennis action.

Murray ultimately won with a score of 6-2, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, putting an end to the 5-0 advantage the Spaniard had held over him and dashed his 'Surface Slam' hopes. However, the Brit later fell to the four-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final.

#4 Italian Open 2014 QF

The duo pictured at the 2014 Italian Open

A day marked by intermittent rain in Rome translated to a challenging encounter wherein once again Rafael Nadal proved his mettle as the 'King of Clay.'

The match started with Andy Murray taking the lead and sparing his opponent just one game, edging slightly closer to facing Grigor Dmitrov in the semifinal of the tournament.

However, getting back up on his feet, Nadal inched closer to what back then could have been his eighth title at Rome Masters and secured a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over his British opponent.

The Spaniard went on to defeat Dimitrov in a one-sided last-four clash before succumbing to Novak Djokovic.

#3 ATP Finals 2010 SF

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray pictured at the 2010 ATP World Tour Finals

Having faced each other more than ten times, Rafael Nadal emerged victorious over Andy Murray in what is regarded as one of the most thrilling encounters, not just between the two rivals, but also within that era of tennis.

As part of a match that lasted for more than three hours in London, the Spaniard won against the Brit in the second tie-break with the eventual scoreline reading 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6).

Despite the defeat, the level of satisfaction accompanying the three-setter was evident in Murray's comments during the post-match press conference. The three-time Grand Slam champion said (via The Guardian):

"Today is why I play tennis. I probably played one bad game the whole match, or maybe just a couple of bad points. Whether it's the best match I played and lost, I don't know."

"I was very disappointed with the way I played against Roger [Federer, on Tuesday]. The match today is how I want to play all the time," the former World No. 1 added.

#2 Madrid Masters 2015 final

2015 Mutua Madrid Open

Andy Murray won his second title claycourt title on Rafael Nadal's home soil.

After cruising past Grigor Dimitrov and Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, Nadal reached the championship match to claim what could have been his third victory in a row at the Masters 1000 tournament.

However, by challenging the Spaniard on his favorite surface in a manner that had been accomplished only by Novak Djokovic up until that point, Murray secured a one-sided 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Nadal’s bad luck then continued in the French Open, wherein the five-time defending champion lost to Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

#1 Australian Open 2007 4R

The duo embrace each other during the 2007 Australian Open

The 2007 Australian Open marked the very first encounter between Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

The match not only marked Nadal's first quarterfinal appearance in the Melbourne Slam, but also proved to be a turning point in Murray's career, as the world of tennis began to recognize the promising young Brit for his prowess.

The Spaniard edged past Murray in a thrilling 6-7(3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 encounter which propelled him to the quarterfinals of the tournament where he lost to Fernando Gonzalez.

While Murray took the first set to a tie-breaker, Nadal aced his way through the set and, eventually, the match. The Brit then secured the third set but failed to return his opponent's powerful forehands.

Despite exiting the tournament, Murray played a great match, and his growth as a tennis player is a testament to the conviction and confidence with which he eventually reached the World No. 1 rank nine years later.

