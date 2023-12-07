The United States of America used to be a dominant force in world tennis, asserting their supremacy both in men’s and women’s tennis in the 20th century and the early part of the 21st century.

However, with the rise of European tennis players, the influence of America in tennis has somewhat dwindled. Still, with the advent of some young and exciting talents, there is a glimmer of hope that American tennis might return to its glory days.

On that note, let's look at the top five moments of US tennis in 2023.

#5. Ben Shelton’s breakthrough

Ben Shelton is currently ranked 17th in the world and reached a career high ranking of World No. 15 in 2023. His big serve, powerful forehand and signature celebration managed to capture the imagination of tennis lovers all over the world.

Shelton reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open, where he lost to the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic. The 21-year-old also defeated Jannik Sinner to reach the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters and then won the Japan Open, his maiden ATP title.

#4. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula winning Cincinnati Open and Canadian Open, respectively

Coco Gauff, the 19-year-old American tennis sensation, won her first WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati. She won four singles titles in 2023 and remained one of the more consistent female players in the world.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula won the Canadian Open title to mark yet another cause for celebration for American tennis. These two players proved that women’s tennis in America is just as strong as ever.

#3. Gauff and Pegula becoming joint No. 1 in doubles

Gauff and her doubles partner, Pegula, became the joint No. 1 in doubles by reaching the quarterfinals in New York in 2023. Their pair was No. 6 prior to the start of the tournament, but attained the top spot as the previous top pair of Katerina Siniakova and Barbara Krejcikova lost in the second round of the tournament.

#2. United Cup triumph

The Americans won the 2023 United Cup in Australia, thrashing Italy 4-0 in the final in Sydney. Prior to that, they had demolished Poland 5-0 in the semi-final, which means that they managed to win nine consecutive rubbers in the tournament.

Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pagula and Madison Keys all performed impressively in the tournament, giving their opponents no chance whatsoever. The US is the country with the most number of Davis Cup titles (32), but they had not won the United Cup since 2007.

Hence, their triumph was that much more special for them.

#1. Gauff winning her first Grand Slam

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title in New York in 2023, beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. There are surely many more to come, as far as the American teenager is concerned. She had a fine win-loss record in 2023 (51-16) and remains the most exciting teenager in women’s tennis.

With players like Gauff and Pegula around, American women’s tennis seems to be in safe hands at the moment.