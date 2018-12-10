×
Top 5 players most likely to end the Big 4 domination 

Sohinee Basu
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
68   //    10 Dec 2018, 21:01 IST

ATP World Tour Finals - Day One
ATP World Tour Finals - Day One

As gusts of wind blast in from the North, it reminds us that the seasons of change are beckoning already. The months have flowed seamlessly and spilled into the other with the world of tennis slowly getting ready to warm up to a new host of promising and perhaps, threatening players who have come dangerously close to toppling over the Big Four. It was in the year 2004 that tennis had opened up it's arms out wide to embrace a certain charismatic Swiss as he waltzed in with his perfection, soon after the gates shook and trembled when a certain Spaniard had charged inside the hallowed world of tennis like a raging bull bringing with him an ice cool Serb and a certain English gentleman in suit.

It may be 2018 now but the top order of the game is still content in the cocoon world of a Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and a Novak Djokovic still, almost unwilling to make way to the new conquerors of tennis town. The Golden Era of tennis faces the threat of the twilight zone now more than ever with the Big 4- Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray all placed in their mid-30's trying to outlast the battle against time.

A new crop of players showcasing amazing tenacity and blending it with fine finesse is already ready to take over the world and breach the domination of the Big 4. In a year which saw Federer claim the Australian Open, Nadal the French Open whilst Djokovic soared to claim a comeback high with a win at Wimbledon and US Open, things look pretty settled for now. However, come January it will be a new season again and the younger lot of promising players have already started identifying the chinks in the armour of the Old Guard.

Here's a list of players who are most likely to bring an end to the domination of the Top 4:

Alexander Zverev

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight
Nitto ATP Finals - Day Eight

Standing tall at 6 foot 6 inches, Alexander Zverev cuts out a pretty spot for himself breathing right behind the back of Roger Federer who is ranked Number 3 on the ATP chart whilst Zverev claims the 4th position. The 21-year-old German who has been touted to be 'the next big thing' and the one to watch out for, made sure the tennis pundits kept their eyes locked on him when he won the year-ending ATP Finals with panache.

Aside from being the youngest person since 2008 to win the title, Zverev defeated Federer and Djokovic en route to his claiming the coveted title. Having won 10 ATP singles titles already, Zverev has been taking the world by storm. He has outclassed the Big 4 with his fine and ambitious tennis skills and is definitely a hot favourite for the 2019 season. The win at London further cemented his recent dominance at the sport and one can be sure that the year ahead will be buzzing with the news of Sasha's conquests!

