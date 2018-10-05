Top 5 victories of Ana Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic smiles after winning a match in the 2015 China Open

Ana Ivanovic was one of the faces of the WTA Tour through most of her 13-year career despite winning just a single slam. She was in the limelight not just for the playing style, her fashion sense and her smile too caught the world by storm. Lurking beneath that smiling face though, there was a feisty character, a fighter on the court.

The Serb is one of those players you just don't wanna read by the statistics, she is more than that. She used hit a lot of balls back that not many would've tried to reach. Couple that with a terrific forehand, you've got a complete player.

Although one would feel she hasn't done justice to her potential, Ivanovic is a good player in her own right. In this slideshow today let's take a look at her 5 best victories:

#5. Wimbledon 2007 vs Nicole Vaidisova

The Championships - Wimbledon 2007 Day Ten

The first one in our list is Ana Ivanovic's victory against Vaidisova in a battle of teenagers. With the former reaching the French Open final at 19 years of age recently and the latter ranked 10th at 18 it was always gonna be a competitive match.

Ivanovic lost an early break in the first set and then wasn't able to challenge her opponent's big serve, losing the set 4-6. The story got off to a similar start when Vaidisova broke her serve at the start of the second. But, she broke back and found her forehand to win 6 out of the next 7 games, taking the set 6-2.

The Serb was under the pump in the decider where Vaidisova broke early and had 2 match points at 5-3. She saved both the points and another one after deuce to hold her serve. She went on a rampage from then winning all the remaining games, to take the set 7-5. That's how Ana Ivanovic reached her maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

