Top 7 wholesome tennis moments of 2022 

The competitive tennis season in 2022 produced several blockbuster moments for fans around the world. The year was filled with the emergence of new talent, the dominance of old guns, controversial decisions, emotional exits, and of course some breathtaking tennis.

The season came to a close as Novak Djokovic won his sixth ATP Finals title in Turin and Caroline Garcia won her first WTA Finals title and the biggest title of her career in Texas, United States.

Fans around the world also experienced heartache as two of the most decorated tennis players of the 20th century, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, called time on their staggering careers.

History is always being rewritten in every sport, with tennis being no exception. While the next generation of players has the blueprint to achieve success and may reach new heights, fans will always remember Federer and Williams for changing the way people started perceiving tennis on a global level.

The 2022 season had a good balance between youth and experience. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic proved yet again that they can't be written off easily and showed their class in major tournaments. The duo captured three out of four Grand Slams this year, with Carlos Alcaraz being the only player to win a Major title when he triumphed at the US Open Championships.

On the women's side, former World No. 1 and 2022 Australian Open winner Ashleigh Barty announced her shock retirement from tennis at the peak of her career in March. The 25-year-old cited the fulfillment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the women's tour as major reasons for making the decision. However, this allowed young upcoming players in the women's division to make an impact and prove their mettle on the big stage.

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek grabbed the opportunity to do so and garnered praise from all corners for her excellent performances. The World No. 1 broke the record for most consecutive matches won on the women's tour in the 20th century (37) and also captured two Major titles at the French Open and the US Open. American teenage sensation Coco Gauff also capped off an impressive season by reaching her first-ever Grand Slam final at Roland Garros at the age of 18.

Amidst all the serious action on the court, there were quite a few special moments that warmed the hearts of tennis fans around the globe and left them in awe. Let's take a look at seven of the most wholesome moments in tennis from 2022:

#7. Iga Swiatek having a fan girl moment with Nadal before US Open

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open.

Iga Swiatek partnered alongside her idol Rafael Nadal to play a charity mixed doubles match against John McEnroe and Coco Gauff at Flushing Meadows. The match was being played to raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

Speaking about the match later, the World No. 1 Pole mentioned that it was a dream come true for her to have shared the court with her idol for such an important cause.

"It was pretty amazing being on the same side of the court playing doubles with Nadal, and especially for a great cause. Being able to voice together to help people is pretty amazing. It was the kind of moment where I stopped for a little bit and thought about what a long journey it has been to get here, and getting to do something like this is really a dream come true," Swiatek said.

#6. Novak Djokovic being reminded to wish his wife on their anniversary after winning Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic captured his seventh Wimbledon crown in 2022 with an impressive four-set win over Australian Nick Kyrgios in the final, which almost made up for his slow start to the season having missed out on participating at the Australian Open and losing to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at the French Open.

His wife, Jelena Djokovic, and his team supported him throughout the tournament at the All England Club from the player's box. Jelena was ecstatic to see her husband lift the iconic trophy and with it his 21st Grand Slam title.

After his win, he was reminded by Sue Barker of his wedding anniversary during his on-court interview, to which the former World No. 1 thanked the British presenter and promised to buy her flowers for making sure he did not forget the special occasion.

"My God, I'm gonna buy you flowers after this because you keep reminding me of things that I will get in big trouble if I forget," Djokovic said to the interviewer.

Djokovic then turned to his wife and dedicated his title win to her.

"Darling Happy Anniversary, this [Wimbledon title] is my present to you," he stated.

#5. Naomi Osaka supporting Serena Williams at US Open

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 US Open.

Naomi Osaka has never shied away from showing her love for the 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams. The Japanese tennis player took to her social media and indirectly called Williams the queen and later cheered for the American during her comeback match at the Wimbledon Championships.

She continued to show her support at the US Open, which was Williams' last Grand Slam appearance before she called time on her illustrious tennis career. Osaka took to her Twitter account and retweeted Williams' clip as she made her way to the court for her first-round match at Flushing Meadows.

The four-time Major winner was also spotted in the stands during Serena Williams' matches at Flushing Meadows.

#4. Roger Federer holding Rafael Nadal's hand at Laver Cup after playing his last competitive tennis match

Team Europe at the O2 Arena in London for the 2022 Laver Cup.

The tennis fraternity also witnessed 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer take his leave from competitive tennis in 2022. He had been suffering from a knee injury for the last two years and underwent multiple surgeries to have a chance at achieving full fitness. However, with his knee troubles continuing, the Swiss maestro was forced to make the decision to call time on his glittering tennis career.

His final career match came at the Laver Cup in London, where he partnered with Rafael Nadal for a doubles match. The arch-rivals turned best friends, however, could not get the better of Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Despite the result, the crowd rose to applaud Federer as the contest marked the end of his competitive career. In what was an emotional moment for the 41-year-old, the former World No. 1 was seen holding Nadal's hand with both former World No. 1s in tears.

#3. Ons Jabeur fans chanting in support of the Tunisian following her Wimbledon final defeat

Ona Jabeur in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Ons Jabeur has had a brilliant season in 2022, amassing 47 wins from 64 matches at a 73% success ratio. She reached six finals, including two at Grand Slams — the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open. The Tunisian couldn't get over the line both times and had to settle for runner-up finishes.

Jabeur's team and her fans played a huge part in her performances this year, always being present to provide her immense support and energy. After her tough loss to Elena Rybakina at the All England Club, fans cheered for her with Tunisian flags and celebratory chants outside Center Court as she paraded her runners-up trophy.

They were also seen wearing 'Yalla Habibi' t-shirts at the US Open and supporting the World No. 2 from the stands. The crowd favorite will be looking to build on her momentum in 2022 and win some silverware in 2023.

Chetan Pathak @ChetanPathak & Ons Jabeur fans out in force. Can’t overstate the impact. For a sport where success has mainly come from Europe and America, for @Ons_Jabeur - a North African and Arab woman to reach the #Wimbledon final is huge. This is just now on the media balcony. The Tunisia& Ons Jabeur fans out in force. #OnsJabeur Can’t overstate the impact. For a sport where success has mainly come from Europe and America, for @Ons_Jabeur - a North African and Arab woman to reach the #Wimbledon final is huge. This is just now on the media balcony. The Tunisia 🇹🇳 & Ons Jabeur fans out in force. #OnsJabeur https://t.co/0uFoIRufof

#2. Novak Djokovic celebrating with his family after winning his sixth Nitto ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and his family at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Novak Djokovic ended the season on a high after winning titles at the Tel Aviv Open in Israel, the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, and the Nitto ATP finals in Turin. He also secured a second-place finish at the Paris Masters after losing to Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final.

The Serb had a tough season in 2022, having to deal with the consequences of his stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccination. He could not take part in the Australian Open and the US Open, besides a host of other big tournaments.

However, the Serbian turned his season around at the end and clinched his record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. He celebrated his victory with his wife, children and team, in what was a gratifying moment for the former World No. 1 after the ordeals he faced throughout the year.

#1. Rafael Nadal thanking Wimbledon staff before leaving All England Club

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Rafael Nadal is known for his gracious personality on and off the court. He entered the Wimbledon Championships on an unbeaten run in Grand Slam tournaments after capturing titles in Melbourne and Paris. The Spaniard scored impressive wins over Botic van de Zandschulp and Taylor Fritz en route to the semifinals. However, he was forced to withdraw from his last four clash against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury.

While the former World No. 1 was gutted to leave Wimbledon in that matter, he made sure to hug and thank almost every staff member for their hospitality. He also stopped to get pictures with his fans and shared a light moment with them before getting to his car. The videos of the same touched fans around the world, with many appreciating and respecting afresh for his generosity, attitude and personality.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes