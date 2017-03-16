5 best victories of Nick Kyrgios career so far

Nick Kyrgios has humbled some of the biggest names in tennis over the past couple of years.

16 Mar 2017

Kyrgios pulled off two victories over Novak Djokovic in as many weeks

A few years ago, Australian youngster Nick Kyrgios was touted as tennis’s next poster boy. Even as a teen, the player’s speed and natural game were noticed on multiple occasions.

This year, the 21-year old Australian has proved that. A few hours ago, Kyrgios scripted one of THE upsets of the Indian Wells by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets, his second successive victory over the Serb within days.

He defeated Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open, also in straight sets, nearly two weeks ago.



Kyrgios has established himself as one of the rising stars of tennis through plenty of promising performances in the past couple of years. Many current and former players expect him to be to be a future Grand Slam champion as well as a future World No.1.

Here are five of Kyrgios’ best career performances.

#5 Over Stan Wawrinka, 2016 Madrid Masters

Kyrgios produced one of the upsets of the 2016 Madrid Masters by ousting Stan Wawrinka in the second round

Kyrgios scripted one of the biggest upset of the 2016 Madrid Masters by stunning fourth seed Stan Wawrinka in the second round. The 20-year-old defeated Argentine Guido Pella in the first round to set up a second round clash against Wawrinka, who was given a bye in the first round due to his position in the draw.

The match began in exciting fashion, with the first set going neck-to-neck. Kyrgios took the first set 7-6, after winning the tie-break.

The second set was becoming nearly identical to the first, with neither player willing to give in – and this set also went to a tie-breaker. This time, however, tie-breaker was one-sided compared to that of the first set – Kyrgios won 7-2 to send Wawrinka packing and enter the third round of the tournament.

He would go on to lose in the quarter-finals to eventual semi-finalist Kei Nishikori despite taking the first set.