Top-seeds Dev V Javia and Reshma Maruri progress to Semi-Finals of Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series 2020 by OPPO

Dev V Javia

New Delhi, 24th February 2020 – The first day of the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series by OPPO got off to a promising start here at the RK Khanna Tennis Complex, DLTA on Monday, with top seed Dev V Javia, 3rd-seed Chirag Duhan and unseeded duo of Nitin Jaipal Singh and Mohit A Bondree progressing to the Semi-Finals of the Boys’ category. Whereas, in the Girls' category, top-seed Reshma Maruri, 2nd-seed Akanksha Nitture and unseeded Sanjana Sirimalla and Vaishnavi Adkar triumphed over their opponents.

In the first match of the day, Dev V Javia justified his top billing as he comfortably won 6-1, 6-0 against fellow Gujarat player Rudra Pratap Bhatt. The second match of the opening day saw unseeded Nitin Jaipul Singh fight back against 4th-seed Uddayvir Singh to win the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. 3rd-seed Chirag Duhan found a worthy opponent in Haryana boy Ajay Malik, but eventually registered a victory in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. In the final match of the Boys’ category, unseeded Mohit A Bondree pulled off an upset as he defeated 2nd-seed Krishan Hooda 6-4, 7-5.

The Girls’ category witnessed its own share of upsets as unseeded Vaishnavi Adkar defeated 3rd-seed Sarah Dev convincingly in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. 4th-seed Sandeepti Singh Rao was also outplayed by unseeded Sanjana Sirimalla as the latter put on a clinical performance to win 6-2, 6-2. However, top-seed Reshma Maruri calmly fought off a late comeback by Nikita Vishwase to defeat her 6-2, 6-4 and proceed to the next stage. Similarly, 2nd-seed Akanksha Nitture cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Uttar Pradesh player Vanshika Choudhary.

The Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series by OPPO will conclude on Wednesday when final matches of both categories will take place, with the winners bagging their tickets to Paris, in the presence of this year's Roland-Garros Brand Ambassador and iconic French tennis player Mary Pierce. The two winning players will then participate in the Roland-Garros Junior Qualifiers in Paris, with a chance to play in the Roland-Garros Junior Championships.

Following are the results –

Boys :

Dev V Javia (1) bt Rudra Pratap Bhatt 6-1, 6-0 ;

Nitin Jaipal Singh bt Uddayvir Singh (4) 2-6, 6-4,6-4 ;

Chirag Duhan (3) bt Ajay Malik 6-4, 6-3 ;

Mohit A Bondree bt Krishan Hooda (2) 6-4, 7-5.

Girls :

Reshma Maruri (1) bt Nikita Anand Vishwase 6-2, 6-4 ;

Sanjana Sirimalla bt Sandeepti Singh Rao (4) 6-2, 6-2 ;

Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sarah Dev (3) 6-3, 6-3 ;

Akanksha Nitture (2) bt Vanshika Choudhary 6-3, 6-2 ;