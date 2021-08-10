Toronto 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini

Date: 11 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,850,975

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini preview

Andrey Rublev will open his 2021 National Bank Open campaign with a second-round encounter against Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.

Rublev is making his third appearance at the tournament, but he is still looking for his first match win. The Russian has lost in the qualifiers and first round in his last two appearances.

Against a former quarterfinalist in Fognini, Rublev faces another tricky opponent first up this year.

Fabio Fognini

Fognini made it to the last eight of the tournament in the last edition, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in a three-set match. He has already scored a win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round here, and will be keen to carry the momentum into the next round.

Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini head-to-head

Fabio Fognini leads Andrey Rublev in their current head-to-head with a 5-3 margin. But Rublev hasn't lost to Fognini in over two years, and has scored comfortable wins in both their meetings this season.

Andrey Rublev vs Fabio Fognini prediction

Andrey Rublev will look to take on the role of the aggressor.

Neither of the two men has had the best of seasons so far, and they will both be hopeful of staging a big run here in Toronto. Andrey Rublev remains the favorite on paper, but the Russian needs to be wary of Fabio Fognini's deceptive game.

Fognini has a knack for staging upsets on the biggest of stages, and Rublev has fallen prey to the Italian's unpredictable game in the past. Fognini also did well to stage a turnaround in his first match against Struff, and will be feeling confident about his game.

Rublev's solid serve and powerful groundstrokes give him an edge over most opponents on hardcourts. That said, the Russian has leaked far too many unforced errors in some of his recent matches.

He will need to clean up his act ahead of this second-round match against an experienced player like Fognini, who will capitalize on any opportunities that come his way. But if Rublev does execute his game well, he should have enough in his armory to get past the Italian.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid