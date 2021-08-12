Toronto 2021: Andrey Rublev vs John Isner preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs John Isner

Date: 12 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $2,850,975

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot Select

Andrey Rublev vs John Isner preview

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will be gunning for some good old-fashioned revenge when he faces big-serving John Isner for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 National Bank Open on Thursday.

John Isner shakes hands with Andrey Rublev after their encounter in Madrid

Rublev was upset by Isner in three sets at the Madrid Open earlier this year. The American blasted a whopping 28 aces past the Russian en route to a 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-6(4) win. Rublev's form completely tailed off after that match as he dropped five of his next 14 encounters.

Rublev's losses included a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon and a first-round defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. The Russian, however, appeared to be in top form during in his Toronto opener, cruising to a straight-sets victory over Fabio Fognini.

John Isner, on his part, has carried his momentum from Atlanta to Toronto. He blazed past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round, before battling past 13th seed Cristian Garin in the second.

The American, who is ranked No. 30, dropped the first set against Garin but hit back to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

Andrey Rublev vs John Isner head-to-head

John Isner leads Andrey Rublev 2-0 in the head-to-head. The American defeated Rublev in straight sets in the 2015 Miami Open, and also beat him in a close encounter at the 2021 Madrid Masters.

Andrey Rublev vs John Isner prediction

Rublev caught fire in his second-round match against Fognini, bludgeoning 13 aces past his Italian opponent. The Russian also used his massive forehand to take control of the rallies early on. But, he will have his task cut out against Isner, who has been in red-hot form of late.

John Isner

The American has continued from where he left off in Atlanta last week. Isner has hit 40 aces in Toronto thus far and has only dropped serve twice. He has also been surprisingly efficient on return; the former World No. 8 has broken serve six times this week, which holds him in good stead against Rublev.

If Rublev can put enough returns into play, he will be able to use his forehand to move the American around the court. This could go down to the wire, with Rublev emerging with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev in three sets.

