Toronto 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: [1] Daniil Medvedev vs [7] Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 13 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,850,975

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 11 pm GST, 4.30 am IST (Saturday)

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2021 National Bank Open on Friday.

Medvedev booked his spot in the last eight with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over James Duckworth in the third round on Thursday. Hurkacz, meanwhile, came from a set down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev was the runner-up at the 2019 Canadian Open, and he didn't face too much trouble in his match on Thursday. The Russian's big first serve and consistent groundstrokes kept Duckworth at bay for most parts of the match.

Daniil Medvedev fired 10 aces past the Aussie and won 84% of his first serve points. That said, the 25-year-old's second serve was a little vulnerable as he could register a mere 44% success rate on that shot.

Hurkacz, on his part, took to the court for the first time at the 2021 National Bank Open against Basilashvili on Thursday. The Pole had a bye in the first round, following which he got a walkover from Kei Nishikori in the second.

But even though he entered the contest against Basilashvili without any match practice, Hurkacz still found his main weapons working well. He registered an 88% success rate on his first serve and hammered 22 aces past his opponent.

The reigning Miami champion faced seven break points in the match, out of which he saved six. But like Medvedev, Hurkacz too faced some issues with his second serve; the 24-year-old could muster a mere 45% success rate on that shot.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Hubert Hurkacz leads Daniil Medvedev by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two recently faced each other at Wimbledon, where Hurkacz came back from two sets to one down to send the Russian packing.

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz after beating Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2021

Hubert Hurkacz is one of the biggest servers on tour. He moves well too despite his 6'5" frame; the Pole is a surprisingly good defender, even against low balls.

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, is an expert at redirecting pace from the baseline. The Russian has metronomic consistency and excellent tennis IQ, which make up for his relatively underpowered forehand.

When on song, both players can be very accurate with their serve and their groundstrokes. But Medvedev might be the slight favorite on Friday given his past experience and success on hardcourts.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.

