Toronto 2021: John Isner vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: John Isner vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $2,850,975

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

John Isner vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Former National Bank Open semifinalist John Isner will take on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Masters 1000 event in Toronto.

Isner, ranked No. 30, was made to work hard in Atlanta last week, but still managed to come away with the title. The American posted some good results at the ATP 250 event, beating Brandon Nakashima, Taylor Fritz, Christopher O'Connell, Jack Sock and J.J. Wolf en route to his 16th ATP Tour title.

The 36-year-old appears to have struck a rich vein of form after a disappointing first half of the season and will be looking to continue his winning ways in Toronto.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, will be seen in action for the first time since his third-round defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Tokyo Olympics.

The World No. 35 is in the middle of his best ever season, having accumulated a 22-14 win-loss record thus far. The Spaniard, who reached his maiden Major quarter-final at Roland Garros earlier this year, will be hoping to spring some upsets in Toronto.

John Isner vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

John Isner and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will be facing off against each other for the first time, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

John Isner vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

John Isner has arguably the biggest serve on the men's tour and should have no trouble holding serve against Davidovich Fokina, who isn't the greatest of returners. But the Spaniard does possess a great forehand and can run Isner ragged if he gets into the rallies.

John Isner

Isner also has a big forehand but often struggles to find his timing and can leak unforced errors.

The 36-year-old is, however, the superior player on hardcourt and comes into this contest high on confidence after his triumph in Atlanta. Davidovich Fokina could push Isner to the limit but the American should be able to come away with the win.

Prediction: John Isner to win in three tough sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram