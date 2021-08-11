Toronto 2021: Kei Nishikori vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs (7) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: 11 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $2,850,975

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Kei Nishikori vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Kei Nishikori takes on seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday.

Despite being ranked outside the top 50, Nishikori has had a solid year for the most part. The Japanese boasts a win-loss record of 22-15 in 2021, with some impressive victories along the way.

Nishikori registered his best result of the year last week, reaching the semifinals in Washington. The former US Open finalist defeated the likes of Cameron Norrie and Lloyd Harris before falling to Mackenzie McDonald in the last four.

Here in Toronto, Nishikori set up the match against Hurkacz by defeating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in the first round.

Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, is in the midst of his career-best season. The Pole won the Masters 1000 event in Miami back in April, and has a win-loss record of 21-13 for the year.

Hurkacz recently defeated the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Roger Federer to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini. After falling in the second round at the Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old received a first-round bye in Toronto.

Kei Nishikori vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Toronto is the third match between the two players, and Hubert Hurkacz currently leads the head-to-head 2-0 over Kei Nishikori.

The Pole defeated Nishikori in three sets in the second round at Indian Wells in 2019. Hurkacz also prevailed over the Japanese in Dubai that same year.

Kei Nishikori vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Kei Nishikori

Hubert Hurkacz may have the superior ranking, but Kei Nishikori's current form makes him an extremely dangerous opponent.

Nishikori's counter-attacking game has seen some solid results on outdoor hardcourts this year. The Japanese pounces on the ball early, and his flat backhand allows him to take the initiative from the baseline.

That said, Hurkacz himself is very comfortable on hardcourts. The Pole's reliable baseline game is built around a powerful serve and solid groundstrokes.

Hurkacz has also built plenty of momentum over the past year, and he might have the edge on Wednesday given his big results on hardcourts this year.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.

