Toronto 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Lloyd Harris

Date: 11 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $2,850,975

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Rafael Nadal vs Lloyd Harris preview

Rafael Nadal, a five-time winner at the Canada Masters, will be hoping for some good old-fashioned revenge when he meets South Africa's Lloyd Harris in the second round on Wednesday.

Nadal's North American hardcourt campaign got off to a poor start last week as he was upset by none other than Harris in the Washington third round. The Spaniard will now be eager to find his range ahead of the 2021 US Open, where he will be defending his 2019 crown.

Nadal is currently dealing with a foot injury too - the same one that had forced him to pull out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. That said, the World No. 4 has gotten enough rest since his early exit in Washington, and is expected to hit the ground running in Toronto.

Lloyd Harris

Harris meanwhile has proven that he is no pushover when it comes to facing top-level opponents. In addition to his win over Nadal, the big-hitting South African has also beaten Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka and Denis Shapovalov in 2021.

Currently ranked No. 49 in the world, Harris has reached two ATP finals in his career - at the 2020 Adelaide International and the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Rafael Nadal vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Lloyd Harris leads Rafael Nadal 1-0 in their head-to-head. The South African earned a career-best win against Nadal in Washington last week, registering a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory.

Rafael Nadal vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Rafael Nadal has been struggling with physical issues lately, which has also affected his game. During the third set of his Washington match against Lloyd Harris, the Spaniard got only 52% of his first serves in, which was enough for the South African to capitalize on.

It goes without saying that Nadal can't afford another poor serving display on Wednesday.

Harris on his part possesses a huge serve and a dependable inside-out forehand. However, he sometimes struggles to hit deep groundstrokes consistently during longer exchanges.

Rafael Nadal retrieves a ball

Although Nadal is known for his aggressive game these days, he might want to polish his defensive skills ahead of his rematch with Harris. The Spaniard would look to frequently change direction and keep the ball in play long enough to elicit unforced errors off Harris' racket.

All things considered, Nadal should be expected to stave off Harris' challenge as long as his foot injury doesn't act up again.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid