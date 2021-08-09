Toronto 2021: Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head & prediction | National Bank Open

Match details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Tournament: 2021 National Bank Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Aviva Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $2,850,975

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Fast-rising American Sebastian Korda and talented Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka will lock horns in an exciting first-round clash at the 2021 National Bank Open.

Sebastian Korda, son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, has enjoyed a breakthrough season. The 20-year-old reached his first ATP final at Delray Beach in January, and backed it up with a giant-killing run at the Miami Masters, beating Fabio Fognini, Aslan Karatsev and Diego Schwartzman before losing to World No. 7 Andrey Rublev.

Sebastian Korda has reached two ATP finals this year

Korda began his claycourt season in disastrous fashion, losing four of his first five matches. But he got back on track with another final appearance at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open, where he lost to home favorite Lorenzo Sonego.

Yoshihito Nishioka, meanwhile, has not enjoyed too much success on the main tour. That said, he likes playing on hardcourt, a surface on which he has won six of his 10 Challenger titles.

Nishioka, currently ranked 56th in the world, has never gone past the first round of the Canada Masters.

Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Sebastian Korda leads Yoshihito Nishioka 1-0 in their head-to-head. The two youngsters squared off in the quarterfinals at Parma, with the American winning in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Sebastian Korda heads into this contest as the firm favorite, considering his recent form and prowess on the surface. The American has far more firepower than Nishioka from the baseline and will look to dominate the rallies. Korda has the ability to take the ball on the rise and hit winners off both wings.

Yoshihito Nishioka

Nishioka, on his part, makes up for his lack of firepower with extreme consistency. The Japanese patiently moves his opponents around the court and then pounces when he spots an opening.

Nishioka is also a great mover and always puts an extra ball back in play. He will look to prolong the rallies against Korda and try to force the American into overplaying.

But as long as Korda does not have an off-day, he should be able to eke out the win.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram