Match details

Fixture: Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Tamara Korpatsch

Tournament: Transylvania Open 2023

Date: October 22

Round: Finals

Venue: Cluj Napoca, Romania

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA -Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Tamara Korpatsch preview

The summit clash of the 2023 Transylvania Open will have Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Tamara Korpatsch square off against each other in the hopes of lifting the trophy.

Ruse, the home hope, had flown the Romanian flag high over the week even as her higher-ranked compatriots fell by the wayside. The 25-year-old has posted a big win over the likes of Alycia Parks and Rebeka Masarova in the last few days to book a spot in her first finals in more than two years.

The four wins here have also helped her improve the season's win-loss to 30-19. Buoyed by home support, she will take that number in the win column further.

Tamara Korpatsch will be playing in her first WTA final.

Korpatsch, meanwhile, has gone on a bit of a giant-killing spree over the last week. The German started out the week with a topsy-turvy win over Leolia Jeanjean before upsetting Jodie Burrage and Daria Snigur — all in three sets.

Taking on compatriot Eva Lys in the semifinals, she peaked on Saturday to take a comprehensive 6-4, 6-3 win. She will be playing in her first WTA final on Sunday.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Tamara Korpatsch head-to-head

Ruse leads Korpatsch in their head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. Both of the duo's past two meetings have gone the distance, but they have not played since 2020.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Tamara Korpatsch odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Tamara Korpatsch Elena-Gabriela Ruse

(Odds to be updated soon)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Tamara Korpatsch prediction

Elena Gabriela Ruse will have the support of the home fans.

Boisterous home fans have propelled Elena-Gabriela Ruse to some big wins over the last week and she will look to make the most of the home advantage once again in the finals.

The Romanian enjoys playing an aggressive brand of tennis, an approach that works well on quick indoor courts. She is especially strong on return and has the will to push her opponent onto the backfoot by taking the ball early.

That said, Ruse has not won enough points behind her first serve to inspire confidence in that department. Her numbers dropped to a poor 54% in the contest against Masarova.

Korpatsch has a similarly weak service game — an especially attackable second serve — but her groundstrokes have more than made up for that this week. The lethal forehand has been key to her success and she will once again look to dictate play off that wing.

Fans can expect quite a few breaks of serve and intense baseline exchanges. Korpatsch played at a very high level against Lys, but with that extra bit of experience playing in big finals, at the home advantage may tilt this contest in Ruse's favor.

Prediction: Ruse to win in three sets