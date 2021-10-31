Transylvania Open organizers gift Emma Raducanu a photo album containing "rare and unseen" pictures from the Brit's career 

Emma Raducanu's run at the 2021 Transylvania Open ended with a straight-sets defeat to Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals. The Brit, however, departed Cluj-Napoca with plenty of new fans that she gained with her brand of tennis and fluent Romanian.

Following her exit from the tournament, Raducanu received a special parting gift from the organizers. In a video shared by the tournament's official social media handles, Raducanu can be seen receiving an album featuring a set of "rare and unseen" photographs from the Brit's career.

"Emma Raducanu receives a special gift from Transylvania Open organisers: a set of rare, unseen pictures of little Emma," the tournament wrote on social media.

Transylvania Open @TransylvaniaOpn



receives a special gift from the Transylvania Open organisers: a set of rare, unseen pictures of little Emma😍😍😍



She actually played a tournament in Romania before Cluj: it was in 2010, when she was 7. Here is her reaction🤩



📸Sportya Cuteness overload alert! @EmmaRaducanu receives a special gift from the Transylvania Open organisers: a set of rare, unseen pictures of little Emma😍😍😍She actually played a tournament in Romania before Cluj: it was in 2010, when she was 7. Here is her reaction🤩📸Sportya Cuteness overload alert! @EmmaRaducanu receives a special gift from the Transylvania Open organisers: a set of rare, unseen pictures of little Emma😍😍😍She actually played a tournament in Romania before Cluj: it was in 2010, when she was 7. Here is her reaction🤩 📸Sportya https://t.co/ShBrGFYD8y

The 56-second video proceeds to show some of the photographs, including a few from her practice sessions and matches at this year's Transylvania Open.

There were also a few pictures of Raducanu from her first appearance at a tournament in Romania. The Brit won a junior tournament in the country aged seven. The video also featured a photograph of seven-year-old Raducanu receiving her trophy.

"[Emma Raducanu] actually played one tournament in Romania before TO: it was in 2010, when she was 7. She won it without losing a set," the tournament post revealed.

"I hope my grandmother is proud of my performance" - Emma Raducanu

Raducanu revealed that she learnt Romanian from her grandmother.

At the Transylvania Open, Emma Raducanu delivered some of her on-court interviews in fluent Romanian. During her latest press conference, the youngster revealed that she picked up the language from conversations she had with her grandmother.

Raducanu said she hoped to have made her grandmother proud through her performances this week, adding that the on-court interviews were all "her work".

"I hope that she is proud of my performance here this week," Raducanu said. "I learnt Romanian from her, so in a way, all of my Romanian is her work".

Raducanu had earlier revealed that she planned on extending her stay in Romania so she could visit her grandmother, who lives in Bucharest.

"It is really nice to be here and I really want to extend my stay here," Raducanu said. "It means so much to me, I just love the country and playing here.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"That’s why I was fighting, I don’t want to leave just yet, I want to see my grandma but just wait a few days, I want to play here in Cluj."

Edited by Arvind Sriram