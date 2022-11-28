"Trying to figure out what I’m advertising" - Chris Evert reacts to old photo of her with wooden racquet in hand

Chris Evert went down memory lane as she reacted to an old photo of herself that resurfaced on social media. The tennis legend was quick to recognize a wooden racquet in her hand, which was used by pro tennis players back in the day. However, she was confused about why the photo was taken in the first place.

The photo in question was from an old edition of the sports magazine ''Sportstar'' in which a young Evert was clicked while sitting on a grass field with a wooden racquet in her hand. A tennis fan shared the same on Twitter, calling it an "old nostalgic memory."

"Old nostalgic memories (goat emoji)," a Twitter user captioned the photo as saying.

Evert reacted to the same, and wondered what she was advertising at the time.

"Wood racket!!! And… I’m trying to figure out what I’m advertising here," Chris Evert wrote in response.

Earlier, Evert reacted to another photo posted by tennis great Billie Jean King. King was accompanied by her partner and former player Ilana Kloss, Merle Kloss Blackman, and another former player Rosie Casals in the picture. She expressed that she met the four over five decades ago and continues to play tennis with them.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing The four of us first met in South Africa over 5 decades ago.



55 years later, we're still hitting, and nowhere close to being done yet. The four of us first met in South Africa over 5 decades ago. 55 years later, we're still hitting, and nowhere close to being done yet. https://t.co/ZdkJrL7Bbq

Evert reacted to the same and expressed her happiness upon seeing the quartet healthy and happy.

"What a great photo! You all look healthy, fit, and happy," Chris Evert wrote.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/billiejeanking… Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing The four of us first met in South Africa over 5 decades ago.



55 years later, we're still hitting, and nowhere close to being done yet. The four of us first met in South Africa over 5 decades ago. 55 years later, we're still hitting, and nowhere close to being done yet. https://t.co/ZdkJrL7Bbq What a great photo! You all look healthy, fit, and happy! What a great photo! You all look healthy, fit, and happy! ❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/billiejeanking…

Chris Evert believes Felix Auger-Aliassime deserves to win ATP Sportsmanship Award

BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Day 6

Evert recently picked her favorite to win the 2022 ATP Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award. She feels Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime should win the title.

Auger-Aliassime was named as one of the nominees for the award, alongside Rafael Nadal, Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz. Martina Navratilova also picked the Canadian as the worthy recipient of the year-end award.

"Felix Auger-Aliassime would get my vote also," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Evert has an award named after her on the WTA tour and it is a rather prestigious one. The 'Chris Evert WTA World No. 1 trophy' is awarded annually to players who end the season at the top of the rankings after the conclusion of the WTA Finals. Polish superstar Iga Swiatek won the award this season.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes