TS Mahalingam Inter-school Tennis Tournament 2018 Results

TS Mahalingam & Sons, pioneers in the pre-owned cars business in the country, in association with SPORTINDIA (www.sportindia.in) conducted their first Inter-school Tennis Tournament from 12th to 15th October 2018 at the following venues in Chennai - Ramachandra Tennis Academy (Porur) Indira Nagar Club (Adyar) Powepak Tennis Academy (Taramani) and Besant Nagar Tennis Club (Besant Nagar).

The tournament received over 260 entries from 70+ schools in and around Chennai for Singles and Team event (2 - 4 Players from each school)

Winners of the Individual Singles Category:

Girls Senior - Finals: Vitula (Pon Vidhyashram) beat Lochana (Chinmaya Vidyalaya) 8-4

Boys Senior - Finals: Subash (Saraswathi Kendra) beat Kavin (Chettinad) 8-2

Girls Junior - Finals: Jyoshitha (St. John's) beat Varshini (St Britto) 8-0

Boys Junior - Finals: Adhirit Awal (Sishya) beat Keerthivasan (Velammal) 8-3

Winners of the Team Event:

Boys Category - Saraswathi Kendra beat Chettinad

Girls Category - St. John's beat Chinmaya

In the team event, around 50 schools participated. Each team had to have a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 4 players. It was the singles match followed by the doubles. The second singles match was the deciding game.

Saraswathi Kendra and St. John's school bagged the overall Rolling Trophy:

For the overall championship, it was a 3-way tie between Sishya, Saraswathy and St. John's with an overall tally of 30 points. Considering most wins across all event categories, it was shared between Saraswathi and St. John's.

Chief Guest for the evening, Mr. Ramesh Krishnan, Davis Cup captain 2007, presided over the prize distribution ceremony for the evening.

TSM Group and SPORTINDIA sincerely thanks all the schools, coaches, parents and players for making this year's inter-school tournament a grand success and a memorable one.