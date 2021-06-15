Uncle Toni says the disappointment of Rafael Nadal losing to Novak Djokovic could've been lessened if Stefanos Tsitsipas had won RG

Rafael Nadal's 2021 Roland Garros campaign ended with a semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic. The loss was only Nadal's third in 17 editions of the tournament.

The Spaniard was left deflated, given he was gunning for yet another title in Paris, which would have moved him past Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam tally of 20. Instead, Novak Djokovic went on to clinch his 19th Major after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling final.

The Serb trailed by two sets and was playing at a level well below his lofty standards. But Djokovic hit back in stunning fashion to triumph and move within one Slam of Nadal and Federer.

In a column for El Pais, Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal claimed the Spaniard's defeat to Djokovic would have been less painful had Stefanos Tsitsipas managed to beat the Serb in the final.

"The only thing that could have somewhat alleviated the disappointment of Rafael's defeat in his Roland Garros semifinal match against Novak Djokovic would have been that he was defeated in the final by Stefanos Tsitsipas," Toni wrote.

Toni revealed that apart from his nephew, Stefanos Tsitsipas was the only player he considered capable of beating Djokovic in Paris.

"The player I saw as most capable of beating the Serbian on clay if he had the opportunity, apart from my nephew, of course, was precisely the Greek," Toni continued. "And for much of the meeting I held out hope that it would happen."

Playing in his maiden Grand Slam final, Tsitsipas showed no signs of nerves and got off to a quick start. The Greek claimed the opening two sets, but was outplayed in the next three by an inspired Djokovic.

According to Rafael Nadal's uncle, Tsitsipas may have taken his foot off the gas at the start of the third set. He explained that once Djokovic got a foothold in the match, the result was a foregone conclusion.

🇷🇸 Djokovic Jubilation 🇷🇸@DjokerNole lands Grand Slam title No.19 and his second in Paris, defeating Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lsG64N0s9q — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 13, 2021

"In the first games of the third set, Stefanos lacked some aggression and that extra concentration more experienced players often give in the important moments," added Rafael Nadal's uncle. "Djokovic took notice of the situation, increased his pace and maintained the same intensity until the end.

"He went from dominated to dominator, and as the games progressed, I think we all had the feeling that the scoreboard was going to be definitively in favor of the Serbian."

I am confident Rafael Nadal will win either Wimbledon or US Open: Toni Nadal

Rafael Nadal leaves the court after his defeat to Novak Djokovic

Toni Nadal also highlighted how Djokovic's Roland Garros triumph brought him "dangerously close" to equalling the Grand Slam record jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The Spaniard believes the tie will be broken by the end of Wimbledon and the US Open. As such, he is also bullish about nephew Rafael Nadal's chances of winning one of the next two Majors.

"We saw a good final that brings Novak dangerously close to Federer and Rafael, in the fight to close their respective careers as the greatest conqueror of Grand Slam titles," Toni wrote.

"The next two tournaments, Wimbledon and the US Open, will probably be decisive," he added. "I would not dare to venture conclusions, but I do dare to maintain the confidence that it is my nephew who raises one of the two."

