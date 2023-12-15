"Twisted and bizarre stunt... Martina Hingis wanted to give him something else” - When Serena Williams' father Richard received autographed t-shirt from the Swiss

Serena Williams and her camp were at increasing odds with Martina Hingis at the turn of the 21st century. The rivalry reached a fever pitch at the 1999 US Open, when the Swiss had to interact with the Williams sisters' father Richard, who had regularly directed trash-talk at her in the months leading up to the New York Major.

Serena Williams and Martina Hingis met 13 times on the WTA Tour, with three of those matches coming at Grand Slam tournaments. Their championship match at the 1999 US Open and the drama leading up to it made up for quite a story.

The American's father had reportedly claimed at the beginning of the Major that one of his daughters would bag the title at Flushing Meadows. Hingis, the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour at the time, took offense with the above comment.

The Swiss, however, gave a rather bizarre press conference a few days later, where she seemingly attempted to reconcile with Williams' father. She said in September 1999 (via New York Magazine):

"I heard this morning that a certain person [Richard Williams] is always asking for my autograph at every tournament. I’d like to give something to that certain person."

As it would turn out, the WTA had beckoned Hingis to not only make peace with Richard Williams but to also give him an autograph as a token gesture. This reportedly irked the Swiss, according to American sportscaster Mary Carillo.

“She was cringing. The Women’s Tennis Association public-relations people had cooked up this twisted and bizarre stunt. Hingis didn’t want to give this guy a T-shirt. She wanted to give him something else", Carillo said to New York Magazine, in comments published in August 2001.

Martina Hingis beat Venus Williams in the semifinals of the US Open next week before succumbing to her younger sister 3-6, 6-7(4) in the championship match.

Serena Williams won her maiden Major title at the 1999 US Open in scintillating fashion

Serena Williams and Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open trophy ceremony

Although Serena Williams turned pro in 1995, the American took a few years to establish herself as a top player. She won her first pro title against Amelie Mauresmo at the Open Gaz de France in early 1999. The then-teenager also contested her first top-tier final at Miami, losing to her elder sister Venus Williams.

Williams then had a quiet time on the WTA Tour, exiting the French Open early and withdrawing from Wimbledon due to injury. She surprised fans and pundits at the US Open a few weeks later, putting together a run for the ages.

Seeded seventh, Williams scored impressive scalps as she beat Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, and Kim Clijsters en route to the summit clash. She then played arguably the best match of her young career, defeating World No. 1 Martina Hingis in two tight sets to record her first-ever Major triumph.

Serena Williams went on to win 22 more Grand Slam tournaments in the next two decades to cement her position as arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time.

