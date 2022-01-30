Twitter reacts to Rafael Nadal's historic 21st Grand Slam title

For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal will stand alone atop the list of men who have won the most Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard pulled off a comeback win for the ages in the final of the 2022 Australian Open, clawing his way back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
The final lasted five hours and 24 minutes from start to finish, and unleased at the end a rapture of emotions from the 21-time Grand Slam champion. Nadal's fans flocked to social media to revel in the fact that the Spaniard has become the undisputed leader in the Grand Slam race.
BBC tennis commentator David Law called the Mallorcan's achievement one of "the most astonishing sporting accomplishments" he had seen in his entire life -- a sentiment several others agreed with.
"One of the best Grand Slam finals I’ve ever seen. One of the greatest, most astonishing sporting accomplishments I’ve ever seen. Rafael Nadal. The race goes on. So cool," Law tweeted.
Most fans praised the perseverance shown by the 35-year-old to hang in there despite losing the first two sets. They hailed his fighting spirit and determination, remarking that the Spaniard could be counted on to give absolutely everything on the court in every single match.
"I can't imagine a match summing up Rafa as a champion better. It doesn't matter what the score, the circumstance, the context. This man is going to COMPETE with every ounce of his being," one fan tweeted. "Congrats to Rafa and his fans! He takes the lead with #21."
"And people were writing off Rafa. You don’t write off legends like that. What a comeback after being 2 sets down, incredible even at this age. Worthy 21," another fan tweeted.
Nike, Rafael Nadal's official apparel sponsor, dedicated a special video to the 21-time Grand Slam champion minutes after his record-breaking triumph.
The 45-second long clip contained a montage of commentators announcing the number of Grand Slams he has won in sequence - all the way from his first Major at the 2005 French Open to the most recent at Melbourne Park.
As the number on the screen went to 21, the words "Advantage, Nadal" flashed on the screen -- likely implying that "the GOAT" is not yet done and has further to go still.
"Today, Rafa made history by becoming the first male tennis player ever to reach 21 Majors. Rafa has been on a relentless journey to clinch this historic 21st Slam. He now stands alone at the top as the GOAT in the men’s game," Nike tweeted.
Rafael Nadal is yet to lose a match in 2022
The triumph at Rod Laver Arena against Daniil Medvedev gave Rafael Nadal not only his 21st Grand Slam title, but also his second Australian Open title. With that, the former World No. 1 becames the second man in the Open Era to complete the Double Career Slam, the first being Novak Djokovic.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
His seven-match unbeaten run at the Melbourne Major also meant the Spaniard finished the Australian Swing without a loss to his name. The World No. 5 started his season at the Melbourne Summer Set where he won three times on his way to the title (the quarterfinal match was a walkover).