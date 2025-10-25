Ugo Humbert vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, and betting tips | Basel 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Ugo Humbert vs (8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: October 25, 2025

Tournament: Swiss Indoors 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $2,523,145

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ugo Humbert vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Ugo Humbert of France will take on eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the semifinal of Swiss Indoors in Basel on Saturday, October 25.

Humbert beat Sebastian Korda of the United States 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 32. He then beat top-seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in the round of 16 by an identical scoreline to cause a major upset. Humbert then beat yet another American, Reilly Opelka, 7-6(0), 6-4 in the quarterfinals to reach the last four.

Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 7-6(2), 6-4 in the round of 32. He then beat Jenson Brooksby 6-7(8), 6-4, 7-5 in the round of 16. The Spaniard then received a walkover against Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals after the latter lost the first set in a tie-break.

Ugo Humbert vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The two players have clashed with each other thrice so far, with Davidovich Fokina winning two of those matches. The Spaniard thus leads their head-to-head 2-1 at the moment.

Ugo Humbert vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

(Odds will be updated once available)

Ugo Humbert vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina is the more fancied player of the two. The Spaniard has regularly been reaching deep in the tournaments this year. He can hit really well off either wing, and his movement on the court is also exemplary.

However, Humbert has also gotten a good serve, which he can potentially use against Davidovich Fokina to good effect. Humbert should try to come to the net often enough to shake things up, as he is unlikely to win in a battle of attrition with the Spaniard.

The Frenchman can be a dangerous opponent on his day and can potentially take Saturday's match into three sets. However, he should find it really hard to win the match. Davidovich Fokina should be able to reach the final by winning on Saturday.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in three sets.

Ugo Humbert vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina betting tips

Tip 1 - Result - Davidovich Fokina to win.

Tip 2 - Each player to win a set.

Tip 3 - Match to have at least 20 games.

