UK shadow minister says evidence needed that Peng Shuai is "alive, well and free" as chorus of concern grows over Chinese player's whereabouts

The UK's Shadow Minister for Asia, Stephen Kinnock, and star footballer Gerard Pique have joined the chorus of voices expressing concern for China's Peng Shuai, who has been facing censorship in her home country after leveling allegations of sexual abuse against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli.

In a written statement to UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Kinnock inquired about what steps had been taken to gather information regarding the "disturbing case."

Further pressing for answers, Kinnock said the Chinese state needed to provide evidence that Peng Shuai was "alive, well and free" and that her human rights were being "respected."

“The Chinese state need to provide evidence that Peng Shuai is alive, well and free, and that her universal human rights are being respected," Kinnock said. "I have submitted a written question to the foreign secretary, asking her what representations she has made to the Chinese government about this disturbing case.”

Shuai at the 2020 Australian Open,

Meanwhile, Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique, who was among the first athletes outside the tennis circuit to express concern for Peng Shuai's status, shared a photograph of the Chinese on Twitter with the #WhereisPengShuai hashtag.

The Spaniard followed the likes of Ons Jabeur and Shelby Rogers, who also expressed solidarity with Peng Shuai. Rogers asked social media users to continue sharing the story, adding that the world needed to hear from the Chinese player.

"We need to hear from her. Please continue to share this story! @wta #WhereIsPengShuai," Rogers wrote in the post.

Shelby Rogers @Shelby_Rogers_ twitter.com/wta/status/146… wta @WTA Statement by Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO:



The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts. Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Statement by Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO:The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts. Peng Shuai must be allowed to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. We need to hear from her. Please continue to share this story! @wta #WhereIsPengShuai We need to hear from her. Please continue to share this story! @wta #WhereIsPengShuai twitter.com/wta/status/146…

ITF issues official statement on Peng Shuai abuse allegations

.Peng Shuai has already received support from the WTA & ATP

Following strong statements from the governing bodies of men's and women's tennis, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) also came forward to offer their support to Peng Shuai.

The ITF provided an official statement to news agency Reuters, batting for a transparent investigation into the player's allegations. The statement further stated that Peng's safety was their "top priority."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Player safety is always our top priority and we support a full and transparent investigation into this matter," the ITF said in a statement to Reuters.

Edited by Arvind Sriram