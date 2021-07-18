Umag 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Lucas Pouille preview, head-to-head & prediction | Plava Laguna Croatia Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Carlos Alcaraz vs Lucas Pouille

Date: 20 July 2021

Tournament: Plava Laguna Croatia Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €481,270

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lucas Pouille preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Lucas Pouille will lock horns in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2021 Croatia Open on Tuesday.

Alcaraz, the seventh seed, is in the midst of a spectacular season. The 18-year-old Spaniard has made strong runs in big events including Roland Garros and the Andalucia Open and became the youngest player to break into the top 100 of the world rankings earlier this year.

Lucas Pouille

Pouille, meanwhile, has struggled to find any sort of form this year. The Frenchman has made first-round exits in all but two tournaments and will be hoping for a change in fortunes this week.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lucas Pouille head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Lucas Pouille, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lucas Pouille prediction

Alcaraz will look to take control of the baseline exchanges.

Given their recent form heading into this encounter, Carlos Alcaraz will be the firm favorite. That said, he still needs to be wary of Lucas Pouille, who has troubled the best players in the past with his well-rounded game.

Alcaraz is an aggressive baseliner who can generate power off both wings. His forehand is definitely his biggest weapon. He uses a lot of topspin on that shot, which makes it even more effective on clay.

The youngster will look to take control of the baseline exchanges against Pouille and the Frenchman will have to find a way to defuse the Spaniard's firepower.

Pouille does have a few strengths of his own, including a solid serve, a powerful forehand and nifty frontcourt skills, but he hasn't been able to produce his best tennis in recent months.

The Frenchman will have to raise his game by several notches on Tuesday or risk being blown away by Alcaraz's power.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram