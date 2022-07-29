Umag 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Facundo Bagnis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Croatia Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Facundo Bagnis

Date: 29 July, 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Facundo Bagnis preview

Alcaraz will be eager to reach the semifinals in Umag

Reigning champion and top seed Carlos Alcaraz will face Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals of the Croatia Open on Friday.

Alcaraz has won 41 out of 47 matches this season and has four titles to his name. Two of those were Masters 1000 triumphs in Miami and Madrid. Alcaraz also won the Rio Open and the Barcelona Open.

After losing to Jannik Sinner in the last 16 at Wimbledon, the Spaniard competed at the Hamburg European Open and reached the final. However, Lorenzo Musetti beat him 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 to win his maiden ATP title.

Alcaraz entered the Croatia Open as the top seed and received a bye to the last 16. He defeated Norbert Gombos 6-2, 6-3 to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

TennisNow @Tennis_Now Carlos Alcaraz converts his sixth match point to defeat Norbert Gombos (who played well!), 6-2, 6-3. Carlos Alcaraz converts his sixth match point to defeat Norbert Gombos (who played well!), 6-2, 6-3. https://t.co/Kjk7yzpn6j

Facundo Bagnis has won only four out of 16 matches this season, with his best run coming at the Chile Open in Santiago. Here, the Argentine beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Hugo Dellien to reach the quarterfinals. However, he was beaten by Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets.

The 32-year-old beat compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-5, 6-3 in the opening round of the Croatia Open. He then defeated Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1 to reach his second quarterfinal this season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Facundo Bagnis head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before. The winner of the match will face either Zapata Miralles or Giulio Zeppieri in the semifinals of the Croatia Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Facundo Bagnis odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -2000 -6.5 (+110) Over 18.5 (-115) Facundo Bagnis +800 +6.5 (-150) Under 18.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Facundo Bagnis prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the heavy favorite given his magnificent run of form this season. Bagnis, on the other hand, has struggled on clay this year.

Alcaraz plays an aggressive brand of tennis but can defend well too. His powerful groundstrokes, court coverage and well-disguised drop shots will make things extremely difficult for Bagnis.

The Argentine's style is well suited to clay, but he will have to play out of his skin to cope with Alcaraz's intensity. To challenge the Spaniard, Bagnis will have to play an error-free match and hope that luck is on his side.

Alcaraz, however, is likely to be too hot for the Argentine to handle. The 19-year-old will be confident of sealing his place in the semifinals at Umag.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far