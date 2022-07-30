Umag 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri

Date: 30 July 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Semifinals

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Match Timing: 7:00 pm local time, 6:00 pm GMT, 2:00 pm ET, 11:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri preview

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Giulio Zeppieri in the semifinals of the Croatia Open on Saturday. He's had an excellent season so far, picking up titles in Rio, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid. The Spaniard has an astounding 85 per cent success ratio across all competitions in 2022.

He entered Umag off the back of an impressive run at the Hamburg European Open. Alcaraz defeated the likes of Filip Krajinovic, Karen Khachanov and Alex Molcan en route to the finals but couldn't fend off Lorenzo Musetti despite saving five Championship points in the second set.

At Umag, the 19-year-old has continued his potent form with commanding victories over Norbert Gombos and Facundo Bagnis. He first defeated the Slovakian 6-2, 6-3 and then outclassed the Argentine 6-0, 6-4 to reach the last four.

Giulio Zeppieri, on the other hand, has amassed 22 wins from 41 matches this season. Primarily competing on the Challenger tour, quarterfinal runs at the Oreias, Rome and Parma Challengers have been his stand-out performances so far.

He entered the Umag on the back of a first-round exit at the Swiss Open, buckling under pressure against Frenchman Corentin Moutet. However, the Italian has been inspirational at the Croatia Open.

He first defeated Gilles Simon and Elias Ymer to secure a main draw berth and then picked up remarkable wins against Pedro Cachin, Daniel Elahi Galan and Bernabe Zapata Miralles en route to the last four.

The 20-year-old reached the semifinals of an ATP 250 event for the first time in his career, outclassing Spaniard Zapata Miralles in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri head-to-head

Alcaraz and Zeppieri have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1600 -4.5(-250) Over 18.5(-155) Giulio Zeppieri +750 +4.5(+175) Under 18.5(+110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Giulio Zeppieri prediction

Carlos Alcaraz will be the favorite to win this contest. He's been exceptional on clay this season, registering 26 wins and only three losses.

The Spaniard won 81 per cent of his first serve points and never lost his serve in the previous match. He put up a masterclass against Facundo Bagnis, showcasing his supreme qualities on the tennis court and bageling him in the first set. Alcaraz's movement is second to none on the red dirt and his powerful groundstrokes have been exceptional. Zeppieri is in for the biggest challenge of his career on Saturday.

The Italian served efficiently in his previous match, winning 73 percent of his first serve points and saving five out of six break points. He's made the last four in Umag without facing a top-80 player but has shown dedication and persistence to get through his bouts. Four out of his five matches have gone the distance.

The left-hander will look to trouble his opponent with a heavy topspin on his dependable forehand but needs to be prepared to work hard defensively. He won his maiden ITF title in 2019 and a Challenger tour title in 2021 but has very little experience on the main tour.

Alcaraz will be up against a competitor he doesn't know much about and could be in for a tricky contest, but the Spaniard should be able to come out on top to reach the final in Umag.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

