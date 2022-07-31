Umag 2022 final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Croatia Open

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Date: July 31, 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Final

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Match Timing: 7 pm local time, 6 pm GMT, 2 pm ET, 11:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 9

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will vie for the Croatia Open title against second seed Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

Alcaraz has had an exceptional season so far, garnering 42 wins from 48 matches and winning titles in Rio, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

The Spaniard made the quarterfinals at the 2022 French Open and the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships. He entered Umag on the back of a runner-up finish at the Hamburg European Open.

The 19-year-old picked up dominating wins over Norbert Gombos and Facundo Bagnis en route to the semifinals and showed his mettle against Giulio Zeppieri in the last four. Alcaraz outlasted the Italian in a thrilling three-set bout to enter his second final in as many weeks.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, has amassed 34 wins from 43 matches and made quarterfinal appearances in Dubai, Miami, Monte Carlo and Rome. He also reached the last eight at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships.

The Italian defeated Stan Wawrinka, John Isner and Carlos Alcaraz en route to the quarterfinals at the All England Club, but couldn't get over the line against eventual winner Novak Djokovic. Despite taking the first two sets against the 21-time Grand Slam winner, he bowed out of the Championships in five.

Sinner continued his fine form in Umag, cruising to the final with dominating wins over Jaume Munar, Roberto Carballes Baena and Franco Agamenone. He outclassed Agamenone 6-1, 6-3 to reach his first final on the ATP tour this season. The 20-year-old is yet to drop a set in Umag.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The head-to-head between Alcaraz and Sinner is tied at 1-1. The Italian defeated Alcaraz in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -160 -1.5 (-140) Over 21.5 (-160) Jannik Sinner +130 +1.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (+115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Fans can expect an enthralling contest as the two best young players on the planet battle it out for the title at the Croatia Open. Sinner may have the bragging rights heading into this bout, but Alcaraz will be the favorite to win.

Alcaraz put up a decent serving performance in his previous match against Giulio Zeppieri, winning 67% of his first-serve points and saving nine out of 13 break points. The teenager is a handful for opponents, with an uncanny ability to inject immense power into his groundstrokes. His movement and decision-making skills are second to none and his execution has been near-perfect on clay. Sinner will have to be at his best to challenge the Spaniard on his favored surface.

Sinner put up a dominant display in his previous match against Franco Agamenone, winning 68% of his first-serve points. The 20-year-old is a sweet timer of the ball and has upped his game significantly over the past two seasons. He'll have the psychological edge over Alcaraz after picking up a commanding victory against him at Wimbledon last month.

Alcaraz suffered a minor foot injury in the semifinals, but that shouldn't hinder him too much in the final. The Spaniard will certainly be made to work hard by Sinner, but should have enough in the tank to lift his fifth title this season.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.

