Umag 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Franco Agamenone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (Q) Franco Agamenone

Date: 30 July, 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Semifinals

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Match Timing: 5:30 pm local time, 3:30 pm GMT, 11:30 am ET, 9:00 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Franco Agamenone preview

Sinner will look to reach his first final of this season

Second seed Jannik Sinner will face Franco Agamenone in the semifinals of the Croatia Open Umag on Saturday. Sinner has won 33 out of 42 matches so far this season, reaching the quarterfinals of two Grand Slams and three Masters 1000 tournaments.

The World No. 10 entered the Croatia Open Umag as the second seed and started the tournament by beating Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old then defeated Roberto Caraballes Baena 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach his first semifinal of the season.

ATP Tour @atptour



The second seed makes it into his first SF of the season after defeating Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-6(5)



@janniksin | @CroatiaOpenUmag | #CroatiaOpenUmag JANNIK WINNERThe second seed makes it into his first SF of the season after defeating Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-6(5) JANNIK WINNER 👏 The second seed makes it into his first SF of the season after defeating Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-6(5) 🙌 @janniksin | @CroatiaOpenUmag | #CroatiaOpenUmag https://t.co/YmbrXvh7Lt

Franco Agamenone has mostly featured on the ATP Challenger tour this season and qualified for the main draw at the French Open. However, he was beaten by Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.

The 29-year-old Italian qualified for the main draw at the Croatia Open and started his campaign by eliminating Laslo Djere in the first round, winning 7-6(8), 2-6, 7-5. He followed this up by beating fourth seed Sebastian Baez 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Agamenone defeated compatriot Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-1 to seal his place in his first semifinal on the ATP tour at Umag.

Mario Boccardi @marioboc17



He beats Marco Cecchinato 6-2 6-1 and makes it to the Umag last 4 Franco Agamenone is into his first career ATP semifinal!He beats Marco Cecchinato 6-2 6-1 and makes it to the Umag last 4 Franco Agamenone is into his first career ATP semifinal!He beats Marco Cecchinato 6-2 6-1 and makes it to the Umag last 4 👏 https://t.co/USvynkMJKq

Jannik Sinner vs Franco Agamenone head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't faced each other before. The winner between Sinner and Agamenone will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Giulio Zeppieri in the final of the Croatia Open Umag on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner vs Franco Agamenone odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Jannik Sinner -1200 -5.5 (-110) Over 19.5 (-115) Franco Agamenone +625 +5.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Jannik Sinner vs Franco Agamenone prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given his current form. The Italian has won 13 out of 17 matches so far on clay and has a very good chance of winning the Croatia Open Umag.

Sinner loves to play aggressively from the baseline and his two-handed backhand is a formidable weapon. The 20-year-old is a pretty decent server and his stamina and on-court movement will come in handy.

Agamenone will be given little opportunity to be aggressive due to Sinner's intensity and will look to cope up with his compatriot while looking to draw errors from him. The 29-year-old will be eager to make the most out of his service games and look for the odd decisive break that can tilt the scales in his favor.

Sinner has been in pretty good form this season and he should have little trouble beating Agamenone and reaching the final in Umag.

Pick: Sinner to win in two sets.

