Umag 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Croatia Open

Fixture: (2) Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date: July 29, 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

Second seed Jannik Sinner will square off against Roberto Carballes Baena in the quarterfinals of the Croatia Open on Friday.

Sinner has had a decent season so far. Aged just 20, he reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. The Italian had to retire in the fourth round of the French Open due to a knee injury.

Sinner has pulled out of three matches this season with injury concerns. Although the World No. 10 has been without any titles so far in 2022, he nonetheless has an outstanding record of 32 wins to nine losses. Sinner defeated Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Croatia Open on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 86th-ranked Carballes Baena has registered seven wins against 14 losses on the ATP tour so far this year. The Spaniard stunned fifth seed Alex Molcan 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Croatia Open.

Other than that, Carballes Baena has mainly played on the Challenger tour, where he has clinched one title this year.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Jannik Sinner leads Roberto Carballes Baena 1-0 in the head-to-head. They locked horns for the first time in the second round at Roland Garros this year, where Sinner came out on top 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena odds

Player Name Moneyline Sets 2-0 Sets 2-1 Jannik Sinner -600 -200 +333 Roberto Carballes Baena +400 +800 +900

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Jannik Sinner vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Sinner will try to gain his momentum back after his Wimbledon loss

Being the higher ranked player, Sinner is the favorite to win this quarterfinal clash. Sinner has already garnered 31 wins on clay in his young career. Although he is yet to win a title on the surface, the Italian has proved to be a formidable opponent for any of his rivals.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old played his first match since his Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic. He had a hard time closing out the encounter against Jaume Munar and needed six match points to finally get through in straight sets.

Carballes Baena will look to take notes from his Roland Garros encounter against the World No. 10. The Spaniard will try to attack Sinner’s weaker forehand to force some errors. Carballes Baena will, however, have a tough time scoring free points off his fragile serve against a spectacular returner like Sinner.

The Italian's graceful movement on the court is another added advantage for him, which will further help him come through in the upcoming clash.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

