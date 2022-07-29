Umag 2022: Marco Cecchinato vs Franco Agamenone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Croatia Open

Match Details

Fixture: Marco Cecchinato vs Franco Agamenone

Date: 29 July, 2022

Tournament: Croatia Open, Umag

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: ITC Stella Maris, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Marco Cecchinato vs Franco Agamenone preview

World No. 151 Marco Cecchinato will take on World No. 136 Franco Agamenone in an all-Italian quarterfinal at the Croatia Open on Friday.

Both the 29-year-old Italians have mainly participated at the Challenger level. They have reached the quarterfinals all the way from the qualifiers. Both have managed to pull off major upsets in the second round in Umag.

Former World No. 16 Cecchinato has played a total of 178 matches on the ATP tour, winning 67 of those encounters. In 2022, he has a 4-6 win-loss record in the main draws.

However, Cecchinato has three ATP titles under his belt. He lifted trophies at the 2019 Argentina Open, the 2018 Hungarian Open and the 2018 Croatia Open.

Additionally, the Italian was a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2018, having stunned Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. He lost in the semifinals to Dominic Thiem.

Meanwhile, Franco Agamenone, who represented Argentina up until 2020, is fairly inexperienced at the ATP tournaments. The Italian has played just three tour level matches in his career, including two wins at the Croatia Open.

He made his Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros earlier this season, where he lost in the opening round to Mackenzie McDonald. Notably, Agamenone has clinched one Challenger title this year.

Marco Cecchinato vs Franco Agamenone head-to-head

The Italians are yet to compete against each other and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Marco Cecchinato vs Franco Agamenone odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Marco Cecchinato -163 -2.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (+100) Franco Agamenone +130 +2.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-138)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Marco Cecchinato vs Franco Agamenone prediction

Cecchinato might have a slight edge over his fellow Italian, having won a title in Umag in 2018

This encounter could go either way.

Agamenone hurdled past fourth seed Sebastian Baez 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; while Cecchinato breezed through his encounter with compatriot and eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-3.

Cecchinato managed to convert all four break points in his previous match. Agamenone, meanwhile, saved eight of the 11 break points against him.

The former champion will look to hit winners using his one-handed backhand and try to benefit off of his good defensive skills. Being a good mover on the court, he will challenge Agamenone during rallies.

Cecchinato might have a slight edge over his fellow Italian, having won the title here in 2018.

Pick: Cecchinato to win in three sets

